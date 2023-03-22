1 Canberra Comedy Festival: As the festival comes to an end this weekend, some shows that might still have tickets available come from Lawrence Mooney, Kirsty Webeck, Josie Long, Nath Valvo, Dave Hughes, Stephen K Amos and Jordan Gray. You could also check out the after-hours Festival Club. It might not be a case of "He (or she, or they) who laughs last laughs best" but for those wanting a comedic shot in the arm or two before the festival ends, have a look and see what appeals to you. Various venues and times. See: canberracomedyfestival.com.au.
2 Clean Comedy Spectacular: If you're a comedy fan but not a fan of dirty talk and subject matter, this is probably the show for you. It is billed as having sets that are suitable for everyone from teens and up - a selection of the best festival comedians, with none of the dirty bits. The Street Theatre, Saturday, March 25, at 5pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
3 Mardi Gras Film Festival 2023: The National Film and Sound Archive presents highlights from Queer Screen's 30th edition of the Mardi Gras Film Festival. As well as the award-winning work of exciting new filmmakers, the festival honours those who have come before - including a special retrospective of the work of one of Queer Screen's founders, Stephen Cummins, presented in partnership with the NFSA. The program contains In From the Side (Friday, March 24 at 7pm), The Venus Effect (Saturday, March 25 at 6pm) and the Cummins retrospective on Sunday, March 26 with Q&A at 5pm. It's on at the archive's Arc Cinema. See: nfsa.gov.au.
4 Julia: Joanna Murray-Smith's play brings to life the human story behind the so-called "misogyny speech" made by Australia's first female prime minister, Julia Gillard during a tumultuous parliamentary session. This co-production by Canberra Theatre Centre and Sydney Theatre Company is having its premiere season less than three kilometres from Parliament House where the speech was delivered. Justine Clarke will play Gillard in a show that combines excerpts from the speech with Murray-Smith's dramatic imagination. It's timely given both the rollbacks to women's rights in some places and the increase in the representation of women in positions of power in others. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 2 and 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
5 Bring the House Down: Smith's Alternative presents a varied night of blues featuring Johnny Geez (at 7.15pm), a one-night-only reunion of The Schnapperheads (8pm), The Chris Harland Blues Band (9pm) and Typical Drew (10pm). Tickets $20/$15. See: smithsalternative.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
