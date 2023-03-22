The Canberra Times
Weekender March 24 to 26, 2023: see Julia and the Comedy Festival

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 23 2023 - 5:30am
Comedian Josie Long. Picture supplied

1 Canberra Comedy Festival: As the festival comes to an end this weekend, some shows that might still have tickets available come from Lawrence Mooney, Kirsty Webeck, Josie Long, Nath Valvo, Dave Hughes, Stephen K Amos and Jordan Gray. You could also check out the after-hours Festival Club. It might not be a case of "He (or she, or they) who laughs last laughs best" but for those wanting a comedic shot in the arm or two before the festival ends, have a look and see what appeals to you. Various venues and times. See: canberracomedyfestival.com.au.

