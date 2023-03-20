Times Past: March 21, 1968

On this day in 1968, the little thought about 50-cent coin was temporarily put on hold. Reported on in a small section on the front page of The Canberra Times, it was quite a significant issue for the government.
At the time, Australia had just moved from pounds to decimal currency in 1966. The newly minted coins, as part of the decimal currency, had some valuable metals and minerals in them. The 50-cent coin was made up of 80 per cent silver and 20 per cent copper. When the coin was originally minted, silver was only worth 40 cents but the value had increased which made the coin worth more than its face value.
Therefore the Treasurer, William McMahon, said no further 50 cent coins would be minted in 1968. Reserve Bank and Mint officials were investigating possible alternatives to the coin. Mr McMahon, replying to Mr Robinson in the House of Representatives, said alternative shapes and metals were being considered for a new coin. The price of silver had fluctuated violently over the last few months.
The silver content of the coin originally had been worth 40 cents but this had risen to a high of 76 cents and at the time of the article, was at a price of 63 cents.
"No further coins will be minted and supplied to the banks," Mr McMahon said.
"I can make no comment on a replacement, but we have been looking at alternatives in terms of shape and minerals used in it. When I can make a statement I hope to be able to make it in the House."
Canberra banks advised customers 50-cent pieces might be in short supply and one Canberra Times reporter who cashed in 44 of them was warned he might not be able to buy them back.
The 50-cent coin was re-minted in its current form in 1969 with the 12-sided dodecagonal shape that has become iconic of the Australian currency. It was re-minted using 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel.
