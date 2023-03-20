The Canberra Times
Times Past: March 21, 1968

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
March 21 2023
Times Past: March 21, 1968

On this day in 1968, the little thought about 50-cent coin was temporarily put on hold. Reported on in a small section on the front page of The Canberra Times, it was quite a significant issue for the government.

