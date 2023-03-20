The Greens and crossbenchers continue to be locked in a stalemate with the Albanese government over its key climate bill but have hinted there maybe some wriggle room for support as negotiations heat up this week.
The federal government is aiming to push its Safeguard Mechanism bill through Parliament within the fortnight, as the legislation is being debated in the lower house this week.
The bill won't pass without support from the Greens and two Senate crossbenchers.
Greens Leader Adam Bandt said his party would look at "all solutions", including discussing some amendments being put forward by crossbenchers.
The bill aims for big polluters to cut emissions by about 5 per cent a year with the use of unlimited offsets, but the Greens have dug in their heels and said they won't support it unless there is no new coal or gas.
Independent member for Mackellar Sophie Scamps will be introducing an amendment this week requiring any new or expanded fossil fuel project to operate under net zero carbon emissions for the life of the facility.
Dr Scamps is also aiming to guarantee the integrity of climate and carbon market bodies such as the Climate Change Authority by ensuring appointments are independent from the government.
Meanwhile, North Sydney independent Kylea Tink is calling for the government to axe any new fossil fuel projects from accessing the Powering the Regions Fund - to decarbonise existing and new industries.
Mr Bandt said these were "all good proposals that we will look at" but was yet to be convinced for the need for any new coal and gas "in the middle of a climate crisis".
He said his party had looked at other proposals including tougher emissions limits, or a including a climate trigger when assessing an application for any new coal or gas project.
"Now, we are here in Parliament to fight because we want to pass laws that stop pollution from coal and gas rising and we will continue to work over the coming days to see if we can improve this legislation," he said.
"We have always said we will look at any proposals that are put on the table that deal with this question of coal and gas.
"One of the reasons that under Labor's proposal, pollution from coal and gas goes up under the safeguard is because they're allowing unlimited new entrants into the system."
ACT independent senator David Pocock remains in discussions with the government but is yet to state if he will be supporting the bill. He is also one of the key senators that the government needs to get the bill through the Senate.
"[Energy] Minister [Chris] Bowen has talked about being open to sensible amendments and crossbenches in both houses have put forward really sensible amendments that simply strengthen the aim of this policy," he said.
'"[This] is to gradually reduce emissions for our biggest emitters. And so I urge the government to be open to strengthen their policy and to deliver the kind of climate policy that we desperately need."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
