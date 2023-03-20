Captain Allan Ala'alatoa is poised to make his comeback from concussion this week in a major boost to the ACT Brumbies' hopes of ending a 23-year Christchurch drought.
But the tighthead prop's return to the field will likely be offset by the Brumbies' player stocks taking a rotation hit as part of Rugby Australia's resting policy, which is set to see Test stars miss the trip across the ditch.
The unbeaten Brumbies are weighing up selection options for the toughest road trip in Super Rugby after starting the season with four wins from as many games.
So while seeing Ala'alatoa back in full training at Daramalan College was a good sign on Monday, there's a big question looming for coach Stephen Larkham.
Does he go all out and throw everyone into battle against the Crusaders at an ACT rugby graveyard, or does he pull the reins back a little, rest some of his top players and keep them fresh for a home derby against the Waratahs in two weeks?
It's understood the Brumbies are leaning towards option B to adhere to the directive from Rugby Australia, with the organisations keen to collaborate and ensure players have enough fuel in the tank during a World Cup year.
The price of the Brumbies' success in recent years, however, is that they are set to be hit harder than any other Australian franchise because of their Test depth.
The resting protocols capture a core group of Brumbies, including Ala'alatoa, Tom Wright, Pete Samu, James Slipper, Rob Valetini and Nic White among others.
Darcy Swain is still sidelined with a foot injury and it's unclear if Rugby Australia will be flexible on Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville's workloads given the lock shortage in the capital.
The rotation policy has been adopted in countries around the world for several years - including Ireland and New Zealand - but has been a controversial point in Australia.
It caused a massive divide between the Brumbies and Rugby Australia five years ago when the Wallabies gave then-Brumbies coach Dan McKellar just nine days notice to rest David Pocock, Scott Sio and Ala'alatoa.
This time the resting protocols and the nominated players have been known since last year, with individual franchises taking control of who they will rest for what games.
With four wins in the bank, the desire to roll out the strongest-possible Brumbies team in front of home crowds is set to be a factor in Larkham's team-selection decisions this week.
Ala'alatoa has been missing since suffering a head knock 10 minutes into the round two win against the Auckland Blues.
His return will ensure the Brumbies' have experience and leadership even if the likes of White, Samu, Valetini and Wright are missing from the team list.
Either way, Brumbies back Andy Muirhead says the Brumbies have to improve again after a 98-point thriller against Moana Pasifika last weekend.
The Brumbies haven't beaten the Canterbury Crusaders in New Zealand since 2000 and haven't beaten the competition's most successful team anywhere since 2009.
"We've had four very different games [so far this season] and this week is no different," Muirhead said.
"We know what the Crusaders will be bringing, they're a class team and we've got to be a little bit better than we were on the weekend to get a result in Christchurch.
"Away games, it doesn't matter who you're going against, it's always different. We thrive being at home and it's the same with [the Crusaders]. We'll enjoy the opportunity to get over there and try to play well."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
