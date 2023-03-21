Times Past: March 22, 1932

At this point it was obvious there was not a horse in the race that could overcome his lead. Crashing cheers came from the spectators as Phar Lap galloped past the winning post. As the winner jogged back to the winners circle, the police were unable to hold the crowd as they rushed to get a better look. Phar Lap remained calm during the wait to come in and appeared to be scarcely blowing and was not lathered in sweat like his opponents.