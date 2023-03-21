Times Past: March 22, 1932

On this day in 1932, The Canberra Times shared the news of arguably Australia's greatest racehorse, Phar Lap, and his huge success in America. No one was to know that this would be the famous racehorse's last race.
Thousands of fans marveled as Phar Lap crossed the finish two lengths ahead of Reveille Boy and the field, after being given a perfect ride by jockey Billy Elliott.
The horse started off slowly but unwound a burst of speed in the back stretch that carried him past seven horses and out the front at the half-mile.
Further along the course, just as Phar Lap turned into the home stretch came Reveille Boy, the winner of the American Derby in 1929. He came up fast, running neck and neck with the invader and literally the two hung together. Then Elliott applied the whip for the first and only time. Phar Lap ran Reveille Boy into the ground.
Reveille Boy had held up the field for 12 minutes with his usual bucking tactics at the barrier, but got away with Bahamas, the winner of the Agua Caliente Derby, two weeks ago, in the lead.
Reveille Boy put on his own burst of speed in the form of a sprint that for a moment looked like it would leave Phar Lap struggling. But that is all it was, a moment. Elliott let Phar Lap have his head, and he matched his long strides with shorter and quicker ones of the challenger. The whip was applied to Reveille Boy but to no avail. Phar Lap then stepped out under the urging and drew away.
At this point it was obvious there was not a horse in the race that could overcome his lead. Crashing cheers came from the spectators as Phar Lap galloped past the winning post. As the winner jogged back to the winners circle, the police were unable to hold the crowd as they rushed to get a better look. Phar Lap remained calm during the wait to come in and appeared to be scarcely blowing and was not lathered in sweat like his opponents.
The atmospheric conditions prevented a successful re-broadcast of the race in Australia. Several stations had arranged to re-broadcast the race but listeners had to be content with brief announcements from time to time. Listeners on the short wave sets heard the American announcer shout: "You're home, you beauty," as Phar Lap passed the judge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.