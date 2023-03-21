The Canberra Times
Times Past: March 22, 1932

March 22 2023 - 5:30am
On this day in 1932, The Canberra Times shared the news of arguably Australia's greatest racehorse, Phar Lap, and his huge success in America. No one was to know that this would be the famous racehorse's last race.

