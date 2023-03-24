The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Music, Theatre, Arts

Breathing Space at National Museum of Australia an epic project based on sound logic

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
March 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When musician Genevieve Lacey set out to create the soundscape, she knew it would be something special. Picture supplied

It's easy to imagine an installation as something that transforms a space - usually in a physical sense.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Music, Theatre & Arts
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.