Fred Smith has lost count of the number of National Folk Festivals he's performed at over the years.
"I first performed back in 2000, maybe 2001, and I've been back about 11 or 12 times," says the Canberran singer-songwriter, sometime diplomat.
"The Nash has become a steady thing in my life, I know it's Easter, I know my friends will be there and the audiences will be listening and there'll be open hearts and open minds and that's what I look forward to."
For Smith, the festival is all about storytelling, whether that be through song, music, poetry, dancing or such things as workshops and classes.
"For me, folk music, is really about the exchange of stories and real experiences," he says. "We're not projecting some kind of fantasy about what the world is, or what our lives are. We're just ordinary people telling songs and stories that reflect the country we live in. I think there's a real appetite for that."
This year's festival, the 56th overall and the 31st time it's been held on Ngunnawal land in Canberra, promises to satiate that appetite.
From headliners such as Billy Bragg, The Waifs and Charm of Finches, to poetry, bush concerts, Irish dancers and song-writing masterclasses, there'll be something for everyone across the five days, from April 6-10.
More than 150 artists, over five music stages, two dance stages, bars and pop-up venues will keep crowds entertained. There'll be more than 100 merchandise and food and drink stalls, more than ever before.
The Kids' Mini-Festival is back this year, with activities planned from 9.30am until late afternoon for children and families. There'll be percussion and singing for children aged two to eight, performances will be workshopped over the weekend, there'll even be classes in the Ngunnawal language.
National Folk Festival president David Gilks promises it will be one the best festivals to be seen in Canberra.
"It is a phenomenal line-up but what's going on up on stage is just a small part of what the festival is all about," he says.
"Participation is at the heart of what we do and there are more opportunities than ever where you can learn an instrument, learn new tunes, learn to dance, to sing, learn poetry, it's a truly immersive experience."
At Monday's launch Gilks announced the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. Fiddler Bob McInnes has been a stalwart of the folk industry since the 1960s, says Gilks, contributing to folk and bush music groups over the decades, now leading the band Stringfiddle.
"But it's not just his performance that makes Bob so deserving, he's played an instrumental role in the development of the next generation of folk musicians in Australia."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
