Peter Evans was just 19 when he first directed Macbeth. Not long out of school himself, he took three actors to a few different high schools in Auckland, trying to convince recalcitrant teenagers that Shakespeare was relevant to their young lives.
The first time he directed the play for Bell Shakespeare, where he is now artistic director, was in 1997, for the company's first regional tour. He was just 25.
At 40, he had Dan Spielman and Kate Mulvany in the titular roles for the 2012 national tour. And now he's taking on the play again.
"Macbeth is a play I've been revisiting for a very long time," Evans says, ahead of the 2023 national tour which arrives in Canberra on April 14, starring Hazem Shammas and Jessica Tovey.
Evans is now 51. I'm intrigued by how his own life experience, how the current state of the world, might have changed his view of a play which was first performed at the Globe Theatre in 1611.
"What's always interesting about these plays is that it feels like they change, but clearly it's us who change as we get older, as the world changes," Evans says,
"But that said, and obviously I know the play pretty well, each time I look at it I just find new things in it."
This time, "and it's weird, I don't know if I set out to do this", the play delves more into the mental state of the Macbeths.
"We seem to have gone much deeper into the Macbeths losing their minds, that kind of mental breakdown that they both go through," Evans says.
"But equally, I think it's got much more love in it than whenever I've done it before. It's much more courteous in a way.
"This time I was really interested in the idea that for the Elizabethans and Jacobeans hospitality is very important and the language in the play is full of the sense of hospitality and ritual and social convention.
"We've really been exploring that and so there is a kind of warmth to it, to what is a notoriously dark play.
"This production is much more about society and the social aspects of the play, whereas previously I've been more focused on the isolation and the loneliness in the play."
Perhaps, post-COVID, this switch in direction is what's needed. We're all craving more social connection, perhaps thinking more about how the actions of leaders, of politicians, affect whole communities.
"All of Shakespeare's plays are very interested in political systems and regimes and often show the way an individual's actions can break a society apart," Evans says.
"Macbeth is a portrait of a tyrant, his ambition leads to an obsession with keeping power.
"He's concerned right from the start about how he might cope mentally with committing murder but from the point of the murder on, he's obsessed with keeping power.
"We see this a lot with tyrants, that once they have broken that initial rule, or they've crossed some moral threshold, then it's just no-holds-barred and it's just complete violence and destruction.
"We've been seeing a lot of it in the last few years," he says, without naming names, "where narcissists with tyrannical tendencies, let's say, have committed some terrible acts.
"But Macbeth does have a conscience and that conscience is one of the reasons he loses his mind - he can't cope with his actions,
"Which I think is slightly different from some of the guys that we've been observing around the world who seemingly don't have that conscience or that empathy."
Let's flip it, I suggest. Is there a Shakepearean king, a leader, who might cut it in the real world?
"That's a really, really interesting question, but no, because they're all deeply flawed. Someone like Henry V was a charismatic leader but I think today we would find the man quite odious.
"That's what makes them good plays and good characters because the exploration is all about those flaws.
"But that's why we can still relate to them, we all have flaws, if we can't relate to the extremities of their actions, we can relate to their strengths and weaknesses."
Is that the enduring strength of Shakespeare? That even after all those centuries we can still see something of ourselves in his characters?
"It is a large part of its longevity. The plays ask a lot of questions, the characters connect with us, and with a lot of the plays in the middle period they talk directly to us and we're taken into their confidence. That connection makes us align ourselves, or at least strive to understand, as they lead us through their thinking.
"But while the plays ask lots of questions, often they don't really have lots of answers, and that makes them very open and malleable and that's why they seem to traverse cultures and traverse time because they are full of things that we all feel and think."
I wonder how the casting of a play affects this connection, and affects the direction the play might take. What comes first, the chicken or the "what you egg"?
"It can change. Sometimes you have a relationship with an actor and you start talking about things they may want to do. Certainly, when we did Richard III, Kate and I had done a lot of shows together and were talking about various things.
"With this Macbeth, I knew what I was going to do with the play, but I had a bit of a relationship with Hazem and Jess but I was quite a long way in when I started to talk to them. But once I did cast them it did influence the way the production developed after that."
Palestinian-born, Sydney-raised Shammas plays Macbeth in this season's run. He's best known for his role in the Emmy award-winning miniseries Safe Harbour, for which he received an AACTA nomination and won a Logie Award for most outstanding supporting actor.
"Hazem on one level might be considered a traditional casting because he's quite alpha, he's very masculine and the character is super alpha and clearly one of the top military dogs in the community.
"But at the same time you have to have a poetic soul to be able to do Macbeth and that's sometimes quite tricky to get that balance and I think Hazem has brought that to the role. He loves the poetry of it, the language and that's what's working alongside his masculinity."
Mulvany's Richard III was one of the company's most widely acclaimed seasons. Mulvany won the Helpmann Award for best female actor and audiences were fascinated by the gender switch.
"People do have preconceptions about Shakespeare roles, they've had past experiences or have studied the play and things are fixed in their head," Evans says.
"You have to be a little careful if you do go outside the box but the point is to see the character differently. We did that with Kate and we had Harriet Gordon-Anderson as Hamlet in 2022, the idea was to look at that character through a different lens.
"To explore Hamlet, his screwed-up, puritanical attitude towards women and women's sexuality was really interesting with a woman in the role. I think we got closer to that character than we ever had before."
Evans took over as artistic director of Bell Shakespeare from founder John Bell in 2015, who first spotted the New Zealand-born Evans when he came to Sydney to study directing at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts.
As a boy Evans loved sport alongside the arts, and credits his first taste of Shakespeare to a high school English teacher who suggested to his class of testosterone-filled teenagers that Shakespeare might be a good way to charm the girls.
He's never performed in a Shakespeare play, despite having roles in school musicals and other plays.
"I wasn't a very good actor at all," he says.
"I was keen, so I was in everything, but I knew at a young age that my place wasn't with the actors.
"For a while I thought I could get away with it, but once I got to university I got found out pretty quickly."
Growing up in Christchurch, where there was only one local theatre, it never occurred to Evans he could do "theatre" for a living.
"It wasn't until I went to university in Auckland and got inside my first rehearsal rooms and there were adults who were doing this with their lives and I got really excited about it," he says.
He remembers the first Shakespeare play he studied at school. I think we all do. Romeo and Juliet always seems to be done in about Year 9 or 10, when we're all teenaged "star-crossed lovers", my Year 12 study was King Lear which has remained my favourite play.
"The first one I did was Twelfth Night," Evans says.
"Which was quite unusual for the time, everyone was doing Julius Caesar and Hamlet, probably Macbeth.
"I had a particularly strong teacher and I don't think it would have mattered which one we studied, he had a way of drawing us in and getting us excited ... his enthusiasm and passion for it really connected with me."
Evans is proud of the way Bell Shakespeare connects with teachers through its education programs, with professional learning, workshops and seminars.
There's even a year-long, fully-funded regional teacher mentorship where recipients get specialised training.
"It's not easy to teach this stuff so I'm passionate about helping teachers," Evans says.
"All of us have pivotal moments in our lives we can trace back to particular people, often teachers, who have changed the course of our lives."
