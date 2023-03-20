Children in Canberra are "experiencing racism everywhere they go", including at the hands of teachers, a shocking new report has revealed.
Four in five children and young people in the ACT have witnessed racism, according to a report released by the ACT Children and Young People Commissioner.
More than 140 children and young people aged 11 to 17 were talked to in-depth, and 312 were surveyed for the report. More than 2000 people were engaged with for the report, with ages up to 24-years-old.
The ACT Children and Young People Commissioner, Jodie Griffiths-Cook, said some schools did not take racism seriously.
"Some children and young people told us they're scared to walk alone because of racist taunts, that they get racially abused when playing sport, and that some schools do not take racism seriously," she said.
Comments from young people indicated the prevalence of racism in Canberra society.
"You can't protect yourself from racist people. They're everywhere. Teachers friends, partners, friends' parents and much more," one person said.
Experiences ranged from being called the 'N-word', to exclusion, jokes and disrespect.
Some students said teachers perpetuated racism. One Muslim student who wears a hijab said: "I've been judged, bullied and mistreated ... some of my teachers treated me differently [in high school]."
Many students reporting racism from teachers were Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, the report said. It said racism became more prevalent around NAIDOC Week and Reconciliation Day.
"One teacher of mine is actually racist, said Australia was lucky white people came to settle it as Indigenous people were savages before they came," one student said.
Another reported: "Maths teacher said Indigenous people should never have been born."
Of the 14 Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander survey respondents, eleven said they had experienced racism and two did not respond. Ten per cent of people identified as Anglo/Celtic said they had experienced racism.
Adults, schools and sporting bodies needed to do more to combat racism, Ms Griffith-Cooks said.
Adults might dismiss the abuse, tell the child or the young person to ignore it, or fail to follow up.
One child said when they told the bus driver a "drunk adult" asked them "do you go to special school because you are black?", they did not respond.
Ms Griffiths-Cook said:
"Many children and young people have a sophisticated understanding of racism. They want to talk to the adults in their lives about it, rather than being shut down.
"ACT schools and sporting bodies should be required to develop comprehensive and age-appropriate anti-racism policies and procedures.
"It's important that school staff, coaches, referees, and volunteers know how to identify racism and what steps to take when it occurs.
"We must involve children and young people in these solutions. As one of the children told us, 'We want adults to listen, and do something about [racism]."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
