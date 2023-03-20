A woman has ended up in hospital requiring surgery after she was allegedly assaulted with a hammer, before being burgled.
A 48-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, both from Oaks Estate, were arrested on Monday on charges regarding the alleged attack.
Police said that on Saturday, March 18, the pair assaulted a woman with a hammer in her Oaks Estate residence before stealing cash from her.
The man is facing charges including aggravated burglary with intent to cause harm, possessing an offensive weapon, attempting to choke a person and render them insensible, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm, damaging property and choking another person.
Police report the man is subject to a suspended sentence and good behaviour obligations.
The woman will face charges of aggravated burglary with intent to commit theft, committing an act of indecency without consent and minor theft.
She is subject to good behaviour obligations, police said.
Both are scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
More to come.
