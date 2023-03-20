Two young girls, aged 12 and 13, have been charged with arson after allegedly burning down a residence, police say.
At about 8.15pm on Monday night, the girls allegedly entered a one-bedroom flat at the front of the Canberra house where they lived and set fire to clothing.
The clothing belonged to the person who lived in the flat.
"An accelerant was used once the clothing was alight, and the fire spread within the granny flat, which was completely damaged by fire," police said.
"ACT Fire & Rescue firefighters extinguished the fire, and no person was injured during the incident."
The children will face the ACT Children's Court on Tuesday.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
