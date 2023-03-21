A driver who ploughed his car into three police officers kept a notebook that appeared to list cops "among targets to kill", a judge has revealed.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum referred to the notebook in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, when she sentenced Hawker man Thomas Matthews to 23 months in prison.
Matthews' mother hugged him and then sobbed as the 32-year-old, who had already served most of his sentence on remand, was returned to jail after a lengthy period on bail.
There was barely an empty seat in the territory's largest courtroom as police officers filled the public gallery in a strong show of support for the colleagues Matthews mowed down.
The incident, which the judge described as "devastating" for the officers involved, occurred while the trio was performing traffic duties near the National Arboretum in July 2021.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Alun Mills was training constables Alyce Mueck and Melanie Miller, who had just graduated from the police academy, on Lady Denman Drive.
The officers were debriefing at the side of the road, having just cautioned a man for ignoring a stop sign, when Matthews' car swerved into them "unexpectedly and violently".
Matthews, who had his right indicator on when he turned the steering wheel 250 degrees to the left, applied the Ford Laser's brakes with maximum force before hitting the trio.
His car was travelling 18 or 19km/h at the point of the impact, which left Detective Leading Senior Constable Mills with a spinal fracture and a screaming Constable Mueck, who was initially pinned under the vehicle, with a badly broken right leg.
Constable Miller sustained less serious physical injuries, but Chief Justice McCallum noted the serious psychological toll the incident had taken on each of the officers involved.
In sentencing, the judge referred to Matthews having been on bail at the time in question after an incident at the Bruce apartment where he had been living in May 2021.
She said a mentally ill Matthews had grown "quite paranoid" that month about the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, believing the spy agency was monitoring his movements, bugging his phone and poisoning his food.
His state of mind deteriorated to the point police were asked to detain him under mental health legislation.
Believing police were acting at the behest of spies, an "acutely psychotic" Matthews reacted violently and struck at one officer with a knife before setting fire to the apartment.
About a week after this incident, over which Matthews was ultimately acquitted of two charges on mental health grounds, the offender was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
He was accordingly prescribed a combination of three medications, one of which was causing him to experience blurred vision at the time of the subsequent driving incident.
Matthews later reported "panicking" when he saw a police car near the arboretum that day, fearing his blurred vision might lead him to "do something stupid" in front of the officers.
Prosecutors accepted this fear had prompted him to pull over, resulting in him accidentally hitting the victims as they stood by the edge of the busy road.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Chief Justice McCallum said the incident, which initially resulted in Matthews being charged with three counts of attempted murder, appeared at first to be "a targeted attack".
The factors giving rise to that view included the earlier incident in Bruce, and the discovery Matthews kept a notebook that appeared to list police "among targets to kill".
However, the landscape changed after expert evidence suggested Matthews had not acted with intent to kill and in fact supported the proposition the collision was an accident.
As a result, the attempted murder charges were dropped and Matthews, who instead pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm by a negligent act, was granted bail last November after spending more than 16 months behind bars on remand.
At his sentence hearing last month, defence barrister Jack Pappas argued the threshold for a jail sentence had not been crossed.
While prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC told the court he disagreed, he did not push for Chief Justice McCallum to return Matthews to prison.
On Tuesday, the judge decided failing to lock Matthews back up would not achieve deterrence or adequately recognise the harm done to the police officers.
She said there was evidence that established Matthews had known of his blurred vision but decided to drive anyway, meaning there was therefore "a high degree of negligence".
Chief Justice McCallum accordingly imposed a backdated jail sentence that requires Matthews to serve nearly seven more months behind bars before an October release.
Outside court, Australian Federal Police Association president Alex Caruana said his members were "very disappointed" by what they thought was a "very soft" sentence.
But the police union boss did not blame Chief Justice McCallum and instead criticised the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, accusing it of "undercooking" the case.
"There were obviously other charges that feel should have been put by the DPP, and it indicates to us that the DPP are under-funded [and] under-resourced," Mr Caruana said.
He said the case added weight to his ongoing calls for a review of the ACT's justice system, "including a review of what's happening at the DPP".
ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC declined the opportunity to respond to Mr Caruana's comments.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.