It doesn't have to be all or nothing. Becoming a weekday vegetarian means you can help the planet and eat for health and still enjoy meat. From Monday to Friday, pile your plate high with deliciously satisfying, nutritious and filling plant-based meals, and then splurge on your favourite meaty dishes on the weekend. This book includes an abundance of vegie recipes that can be on the dinner table in either 30 or 45 minutes or an hour. Not only will your health and conscience reap the benefits for becoming a weekday vegetarian but so will your grocery bills.
Ingredients
375g cauliflower, trimmed, cut into large florets
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
250g macaroni pasta
240g light sour cream
310ml buttermilk
1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
120g frozen peas
120g baby spinach leaves
2 tsp finely grated lemon rind
250g coarsely grated cheddar (see tips)
60g finely grated parmesan-style cheese (see tips)
35g panko breadcrumbs
1 tbsp thyme leaves, plus extra for serving
Method
1. Preheat oven to 240C. Oil four shallow 560ml ovenproof dishes (see tips).
2. Place cauliflower on a large oven tray, drizzle with oil and season; toss to coat well. Roast for 15 minutes or until cauliflower is almost tender and browned. Reduce oven temperature to 220C.
3. Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water for two minutes less than packet directions until a bit firm. (The pasta will be perfectly cooked after baking.)
4. Heat sour cream and buttermilk in a large heavy-based saucepan over low heat. Stir in nutmeg, peas, spinach, half the rind and three-quarters of the combined cheeses; stir until well combined. Season.
5. Place remaining combined cheeses in a small bowl with breadcrumbs, thyme and remaining rind; mix well.
6. Stir pasta into hot cheese sauce and spoon into dishes. Press cauliflower pieces into pasta mixture; sprinkle evenly with the breadcrumb mixture. Bake for 20 minutes or until crumbs are browned and pasta mixture is heated through.
7. Serve mac 'n' cheese hot, scattered with extra thyme leaves.
Tips: Ensure the cheddar and parmesan you buy use non-animal rennet, making them suitable for vegetarians. To make one large mac 'n' cheese, use a 2.5-litre ovenproof dish and bake for an extra 10 minutes.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
2 sheets frozen butter puff pastry
500g cherry truss tomatoes
240g olive tapenade (see tips)
250g buffalo mozzarella, torn (see tips)
1/2 cup firmly packed basil leaves, sliced thinly
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Method
1. Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F. Line an oven tray with baking paper.
2. Cut one pastry sheet in half. Cut the second sheet into long strips, 1cm wide. Place pastry halves on oven tray and brush sides lightly with water. Place pastry strips on all sides to create a border, trimming any excess to fit. Prick all over pastry base with a fork.
3. Bake tart cases for eight minutes or until puffed and lightly golden.
4. Meanwhile, cut truss tomatoes into smaller clusters (cut any separated tomatoes in half).
5. Working quickly, spread tapenade on base of tarts; top with tomatoes and half the mozzarella pieces. Bake for a further 12 minutes or until pastry is browned and tomatoes are softened.
6. Serve tarts topped with remaining mozzarella pieces and the basil; drizzle with oil and season with pepper.
Tips: You can cut the puff pastry sheets a day ahead; store, covered, in the fridge. Use a green olive paste instead of the tapenade if you prefer. You can top the tarts with any type of torn mozzarella. Ensure the mozzarella you buy uses non-animal rennet, making it suitable for vegetarians.
Serves 4. (Makes 2 tarts.)
Ingredients
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 medium leek, sliced thinly
1 clove garlic, sliced thinly
1 baby fennel bulb (130g), trimmed, sliced thinly, fronds reserved
150g kale, chopped coarsely (see tip)
125ml vegetable stock
8 eggs
125g drained labne
60g pitted Sicilian
green olives, halved
4 pitta pockets, chargrilled
Method
1. Preheat grill to high. Heat oil in a large heavy-based ovenproof frying pan over medium heat. Cook leek, garlic, fennel and kale, stirring occasionally, for five minutes or until vegetables soften. Stir in stock; bring to a simmer.
2. Using the back of a spoon, make eight shallow indents in the mixture. Break one egg into each indent. Place pan under hot grill for six to eight minutes until egg whites are set and yolks remain runny, or until cooked to your liking.
3. Top shakshuka with labne, olives and reserved fennel fronds; season to taste. Serve with chargrilled pitta pockets.
Tip: You can use silverbeet or extra spinach instead of kale if you prefer.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
1 small cauliflower, cut into florets
180ml extra virgin olive oil
60ml red wine vinegar
150g millet (see tips)
250g small red grapes, larger ones halved
70g skinless roasted hazelnuts, chopped coarsely
250g ricotta
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.
2. Place cauliflower on tray and cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes or until tender. Increase oven to 200C.
3. Meanwhile, to make the dressing, whisk oil and vinegar in a small bowl; season to taste.
4. Place millet in a medium heavy-based saucepan over low heat; stir continuously for three minutes or until lightly toasted. Pour 375ml water over millet, taking care as it will spit; stir in 60ml of the dressing. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, for 15 minutes or until millet is tender and water absorbed. Remove from heat. Stand, covered, until needed.
5. Remove foil from cauliflower and add grapes to tray; drizzle with 60ml of the dressing. Roast, uncovered, for a further 30 minutes or until cauliflower is just soft and grapes are starting to brown.
6. Fluff millet with a fork; stir in half the hazelnuts and season to taste.
7. To serve, layer millet and cauliflower mixtures on a platter; top with crumbled ricotta and remaining hazelnuts. Drizzle with remaining dressing.
Tips: Millet is a gluten-free seed that is a good source of protein for vegetarians; it is available from health food stores, specialist greengrocers and some larger supermarkets. Try using roasted walnuts or almonds instead of hazelnuts.
Serves 4.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
