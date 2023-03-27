The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Recipes

Recipes from The Weekday Vegetarian: Stress-free recipes for the conscious cook, by The Australian Women's Weekly.

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
March 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loaded veg mac 'n' cheese. Picture supplied

It doesn't have to be all or nothing. Becoming a weekday vegetarian means you can help the planet and eat for health and still enjoy meat. From Monday to Friday, pile your plate high with deliciously satisfying, nutritious and filling plant-based meals, and then splurge on your favourite meaty dishes on the weekend. This book includes an abundance of vegie recipes that can be on the dinner table in either 30 or 45 minutes or an hour. Not only will your health and conscience reap the benefits for becoming a weekday vegetarian but so will your grocery bills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Recipes
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.