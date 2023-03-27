It doesn't have to be all or nothing. Becoming a weekday vegetarian means you can help the planet and eat for health and still enjoy meat. From Monday to Friday, pile your plate high with deliciously satisfying, nutritious and filling plant-based meals, and then splurge on your favourite meaty dishes on the weekend. This book includes an abundance of vegie recipes that can be on the dinner table in either 30 or 45 minutes or an hour. Not only will your health and conscience reap the benefits for becoming a weekday vegetarian but so will your grocery bills.