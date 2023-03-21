The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRMA survey finds ACT residents are the most worried about wild weather

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
March 21 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hail damage in Canberra after a storm in 2020. Picture by Jamila Toderas

People in the ACT are more worried about the growing impact of seriously bad weather on property than people in the rest of Australia, according to one of the country's big insurers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.