The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tuggeranong Town Park fort to be removed for good - but there is a flying fox coming

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The timber and metal fort at Tuggeranong Town Park has been closed off for months. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The timber and metal fort at Tuggeranong Town Park is to be removed and replaced by a new "climbing structure" in a playground revamp that also includes a flying fox being constructed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.