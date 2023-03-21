Tuggeranong Town Park fort to be removed for good - but there is a flying fox coming

The timber and metal fort at Tuggeranong Town Park is to be removed and replaced by a new "climbing structure" in a playground revamp that also includes a flying fox being constructed.
An ACT Government spokesperson confirmed the fort, which has been fenced off for months, is to be removed for good.
It will be replaced with a climbing structure, the spokesperson said.
A nature play space and double flying fox are also part of the playground upgrade, with work on it due to start mid-year.
"The ACT Government has committed $4.75 million to improve the Tuggeranong foreshore precinct, of which this playground is a part," the spokesperson said.
"Upgrades to the playground will include nature play, climbing ropes and a flying fox.
"Construction is expected to start in the middle of 2023."
The spokesperson said the fort was "currently fenced off due to an issue with its support legs, which makes it unsafe".
A sign at the park said a "routine inspection" determined the fort was unsafe, ongoing wet weather meaning that the "timber structure has deteriorated rapidly and is in need of replacement".
The fort includes crafted metal insects crawling over it, which kids either loved or hated.
Tuggeranong Town Park underwent a million dollar "revamp" in 2015, but many of the playground fixtures, including the fort, remained untouched.
Last year, the government received 657 items of feedback on its planned upgrades to the Lake Tuggeranong foreshore precinct.
The feedback revealed that the top three priorities for the Tuggeranong Town Park playground were: nature play, all abilities play equipment and water play.
More information on the improvements can be found at Tuggeranong foreshore improvements - City Services (act.gov.au)
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
