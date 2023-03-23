Freestyle motocross daredevil Robbie Maddison has made a life by risking his own, and the Evel Knievel inspired stuntman will now fly through Canberra Stadium alongside 12-year-old son Kruz on Saturday.
Madison and a team of star riders will take to the skies this weekend and the show is set to go ahead even if it rains as they continue a capital city tour around the country.
Riding alongside his son will be extra special for Maddison, who has achieved almost everything possible in the world of death-defying tricks and has featured as a stunt double in movie blockbusters like James Bond and the Expendables 4.
But he has a bigger plan on the horizon for next year. Maddison wants to channel his idol Knievel when he tries to jump across the 400-metre wide Snake River Canyon in Idaho.
So Canberra is effectively another warm-up along the way to the big show, and he revealed how a moment at Knievel's funeral more than a decade ago is still inspiring him.
"I was at Evel Knievel's funeral, I stood in front of his open casket and I thanked him for all his work and what he's created in sports and the lives and the industry he's helped create," Maddison said.
"I asked him for his blessing to allow me to take the torch from where he's left it to take it to a higher height and when I asked for that I felt his energy go right through me, all the hairs on my arm are standing up right now. So I feel like I have the spirit of Evel Knievel with me."
Knievel attempted the Snake River Canyon jump in 1974, but his rocket misfired and the stunt failed, although Knievel survived and parachuted to safety.
Maddison, 41, says his preparations are already in place and he wants to complete one of his final stunts as a tribute.
Maddison has been injured more times than you can count and admits that part of the sport is often less glamorous, but a necessary one.
"I've been dead four times from head injuries, but the injury side of the sport is not something I'm proud of," he said.
"They're all just the mistakes that you make, and I think Evel did a lot of mistakes, learned a lot of lessons. I think from my perspectives I try to learn from his failures and my own failures."
The difference now is Maddison is now riding alongside son Kruz, who has joined the tour. And the daredevil gene has certainly been passed down a generation, with Kruz taking it upon himself to push the freestyle capabilities.
"He had a crash in Brisbane in practice, that was like a turning point that most people would decide to step away and he overcame his fears, realised what he did wrong and corrected it. So I was really proud of him to be so courageous," Maddison said.
Having previously been a part of Crusty Demons and Nitro Circus tours, Maddison is happy to see just how professional the freestyle scene has become.
"When I first started out I was with the Crusty guys, it was a bit more of a like rockstar lifestyle, but it's a different vibe these days," Maddison said.
"Everyone's kinda athletes on tour and they're taking it serious, they're meditating before the show instead of going out partying the night before."
Madison said the stars had aligned to allow him to be a part of the tour and the stop in Canberra, linking with younger riders who are trying to follow in his footsteps.
"There's one ramp they hit in the show where the riders are going twice as high as they normally would when we do these jumps," Maddison said.
"To see these bikes go so high and these guys do the tricks they're doing over them is mind-blowing."
