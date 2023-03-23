The Canberra Times
Robbie Maddison and Freestyle Kings Live set to rock Canberra Stadium crowd

By Jackson Brimble
March 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Robbie Maddison, right, with son Kruz ahead of their freestyle motocross show in Canberra this weekend. Picture supplied

Freestyle motocross daredevil Robbie Maddison has made a life by risking his own, and the Evel Knievel inspired stuntman will now fly through Canberra Stadium alongside 12-year-old son Kruz on Saturday.

