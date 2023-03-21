Two westbound lanes on Barton Highway have reopened following a crash involving a fire truck on Tuesday, Emergency Services ACT says.
A car and fire truck were involved in the crash at about 10.30am. The ACT Fire and Rescue tanker had been responding to a grass fire in Nicholls.
Two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Kuringa Drive and Clarrie Hermes Drive. This is just beyond Cockington Green Gardens.
People travelling to and from Yass were initially warned they would have to take a longer route.
ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing attended the scene.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health.
