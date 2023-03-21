The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Barton Highway lanes reopen after ACT Fire and Rescue tanker crash, Emergency Services ACT says

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire truck was in a crash on the Barton Highway. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Two westbound lanes on Barton Highway have reopened following a crash involving a fire truck on Tuesday, Emergency Services ACT says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.