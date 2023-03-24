Of course theft is wrong. Of course it is.
But it's hard not to have some admiration for 83-year-old Anka Popovich.
She, you remember, was hauled up before the court in Queanbeyan this week for stealing flowers from local gardens. She admitted the crime but the magistrate in a wonderful display of wisdom decided not to punish her.
In fact, Roger Clisdell was a model of kindness. He told Ms Popovic that she couldn't just go around stealing flowers. "You can't take other people's flowers to sell," he said. "Don't do it again."
But, displaying the quality of mercy, he added he wouldn't "lock up my 82-year-old grandmother" for taking clippings to propagate.
The snag was Ms Popovich was not taking clippings to propagate. She was taking them to sell. She had made something of a business of it.
At the age of 83, she would steal (terrible pun intended) into people's gardens in the dead of night and, well, steal their blooms, only to resell them in affluent Canberra.
Police seem to forget they have the discretion to charge somebody in the first place and there was clearly no public interest in charging this elderly woman.- Lawyer Carley Hitchins
The moment we mentioned her in our pages, we got messages from people who had spotted her in Manuka and other well-healed, flower-needy suburbs.
Wrong, of course.
But.
I'd like to think there were people in Queanbeyan who knew the game and who turned a blind eye. There are greater sins than the transgressions of a lady who works harder in her early 80s than most of us do in our healthy primes.
The police deserve some sympathy, though they might think twice about their publicity strategy in future.
They nabbed the lady green-handed and then took her blooms up to the local hospital, and stuck the whole thing up on social media (as one does these days).
It seemed like a good idea at the time, though the officers do look like lemons standing in a line holding the bunches of flowers.
Should they have charged the lady? Her lawyer certainly thought not: "Police seem to forget they have the discretion to charge somebody in the first place and there was clearly no public interest in charging this elderly woman," she said.
But the overriding impression left is of common sense, mercy and generosity. Human beings have done the decent thing. Mistakes were made, but they were well-meaning mistakes.
Only among the social media lynch mobs might there be an ungenerous response. We live in a nicer world - if we choose to.
Let us continue on the nice side. "Gardeners love sharing", the magistrate said. Let them continue to do so.
The good gardeners of Queanbeyan might develop blind eyes if they see movement among the shrubs at night.
There are two ways of looking at this kind of minor wrong-doing: the generous way and the miserable way.
The marvelous British writer Alan Bennett once allowed a lady who lived in a caravan parked on the street to move the van into his drive. She was homeless except for the van but yobbos had taken to taunting her, rocking the van and frightening her - so Bennett allowed her to move her home into his drive.
For three months was the deal. She stayed for 15 years. Other neighbours brought food. A wealthy neighbour bought her a new van. The story, by the way, is told by Alan Bennet in The Lady in the Van. It's a lovely read.
The admirable Queanbeyan entrepreneur Anka Popovich was warned in court not to steal again, but I wonder if she will obey him. She should because another appearance might not bring forth such mercy.
So let the gardeners of Queanbeyan prevent that. May they open their hearts and their gardens.
The alternative, darker response would be that of those who complain that kids - and adults - go through their bins looking for cans to take to the recycling centre for a measly ten cents.
Except it's not a measly ten cents. The can collectors out there labour hard for each ten cents. They are enterprising. They have found a way of making money through their own work.
I salute them. And I salute Anka Popovich. She is a true entrepreneur. She should win some sort of Entrepreneur of the Year award.
May she thrive. May her blooms bloom ever more profitably - but she needs people to be generous. Gardeners need to see no evil.
And if you see her in the streets of Canberra, do buy from her.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
