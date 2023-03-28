Gala laugh fest as Melbourne International Comedy Festival kicks off

Get ready to wrap your laughing gear around a feast of comics on the one stage right here in Oz.
Newly married host Luke McGregor says he will be prepared for anything as upwards of 2500 people head to St Kilda's historic Palais Theatre for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala.
"Most of the nerves come from not being prepared so I have been doing a few gigs and I rehearse in the hotel room... say it out loud a number of times. That's usually enough to get me in the rhythm."
McGregor says he and Cecilia Percola run jokes by each other.
"No matter who you are, you have to perform in front of an audience and sometimes other comedians will give a suggestion to help you out.
A lot of supportive people will be in the audience.
"A lot of friends come along. You get to know everyone in the comedy field and I haven't had a bad experience with comics before. But my wife will be in the crowd this time and she has threatened divorce if I don't go well.
"It may surprise you to hear that we love validation and everyone knows how scary it is to bomb.
"If I can, I acknowledge the front row and pay a small homage to them. It's the most nervous place to sit.
"If a joke goes wrong, I usually apologise and move on. One lady from an audience came up to me after a gig and said she didn't like the beginning, she liked the middle, but she didn't like the end. That meant she only liked about three minutes of the act."
There are so many more avenues for comics these days, says the man who didn't join the fun band until he was 25.
"There are a nice amount of shows on TV now, and that's good in terms of younger comics coming through."
He is currently appearing on Taskmaster and is a regular on Have You Been Paying Attention?, among others.
McGregor says some comics are funny all the time but others like to rest when they're not on stage.
"I've met people who you wouldn't know they were a comic until they get on stage.
"The hardest thing for me is to be at a party with some of my uncles... they always say tell us a joke.
"But I do love laughing so much I will often say something to make people laugh.
"The gala is not about me. I see my role not so much as being funny, but setting the mood. I will be helping everyone celebrate the night. Don't get me wrong, I will try to be funny, but it's more about getting a vibe going."
He will, however, be setting the fashion tone.
"I normally do stand-up in a shirt but for this I'm going full green velvet tux. I think redheads look good in green."
Also check out the Comedy Allstars Supershow hosted by Hannah Gadsby on ABC TV, Wednesday, April 5, at 9pm, featuring some of the biggest names of comedy as they kick off the festival.
I have been a journalist with Port News for six years, specialising in entertainment, community, social and event stories. My previous experience is in the marketing, publicity and advertising fields.
