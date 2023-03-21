The Canberra Times
The ACT government's bumps and berms program helps locals create new tracks for their neighbourhood

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
Updated March 22 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 10:50am
Evatt Primary Year Three student Josh Scarth takes on the new track. Picture by James Croucher

More than 80 children at Evatt Primary School have already signed up for its weekly bike club after the recent opening of a new track, built behind the school as a neighbourhood facility.

