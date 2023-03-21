The cost of new fossil fuel projects is now unacceptably high

So the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has issued an urgent warning to the whole world, saying that global emissions are still rising, we are out of time and if we don't act faster "we risk losing it all".
So what does "losing it all" look like? It most likely means that before the end of this century large parts of the world will struggle to feed their populations, many nation states will collapse and millions of people will leave their homelands in search of food security.
It means that many of the world's biggest cities will be contending with sea water flooding their streets, the diversity of animal and plant life that we have known for thousands of years will be fast disappearing, and extreme weather events will be the norm and not the exception.
And that's just over the next 70 or 80 years.
While clearly this warning applies to other countries as well as Australia, it is worth bearing in mind that, with its exports as well as its domestic emissions, Australia is a serious contributor to global emissions.
That makes it all the more ironic that Chris Bowen says it would be "irresponsible" if we stopped opening up new coal and gas facilities.
If the last election made anything clear, it's Australians are aware of the threat and want serious emissions reduction measures implemented urgently. I don't think the "safeguard mechanism" is going to deliver more than token emissions reductions.
The Chief Minister is reported as wanting to extend the "Mr Fluffy block" specific relaxed controls for dual occupancy redevelopment across all RZ1 (Suburban Area) zones in Canberra.
He apparently thinks this will provide more affordable housing with "a house size that's 100 to 150 square metres, equivalent to a three-bedroom apartment probably, but at a single level, in a gentle transformation of some of the larger blocks in places where people want to live".
How does the Chief Minister know housing will be smaller, "more affordable" and involve a "gentle transformation"? His government has not even bothered to evaluate the Mr Fluffy dual occupancy program to see what's actually happened. Nor has it evaluated the effectiveness of the RZ2 zones near local and group centres in delivering "missing middle" housing.
Evaluations are important to learn lessons and apply evidence-based approaches more broadly, especially in relation to affordability, solar access, adequate planting area, private open space, other residential amenity, and protection of heritage precincts.
Without them, the government's claims of a commitment to an outcomes-based planning system lack credibility.
"It must be done. It can be done. By and large, we know how to do it - and it makes economic sense to do so. In this report, the governments of the world have acknowledged as much."
That is how two ANU-based scientists, Frank Jotzo and Mark Howden, evaluated the IPCC's latest report into climate change as reported in the Conversation. So the job for all of us now as voters, consumers, workers and citizens is to help create the will to get it done.
The Canberra Times and the rest of the media have a special role here. Thank you for your front page highlighting climate change and what it is doing to our kids.
It's great to see Anthony Albanese accepting all the credit and glory for the AUKUS nuclear subs deal. He is usually heard blaming the previous Morrison government.
Not once have I heard him giving credit to Morrison for brokering the deal, which at the time was a big thing.
All Albanese did at the time was try to paint him as a liar and side with the French.
Albanese and his government need to be reminded of how many promises they have already broken and they have not even been in power a year.
One would not want to be accused of hypocrisy.
It is gratifying to see that at last charges flowing from the Brereton Report have been laid.
This leaves a considerable number of other alleged killers still roaming free in society.
Ten years down the track we have finally begun to take tangible steps to salve our national conscience and retrieve the reputation of the ADF.
The elephant in the room remains the degree of knowledge of the top brass, indeed of officers at all levels.
The proposal for a one-day-per-month gynaecology oncology operating session would provide a second-class service.
Major surgery requires the continued availability of the surgeon postoperatively, to deal with complications.
Such a surgeon should live in Canberra and have weekly operating sessions. Monthly fly-in fly-out is not a first-class service.
Whether they intended to or not, it would seem the researchers who showed that huge amounts of superannuation withdrawn during the worst of the COVID pandemic have given substance to the old aphorism "a fool and his (or her) money are soon parted".
The researchers showed much of the withdrawn super went on gambling and takeaway meals and other short-term profligate spending.
It would also seem to prove the withdrawal method to be ineffective, at least when it comes to managing money.
Paddling my kayak on Burley Griffin on Sunday on my way back to the Black Mountain ramp, I was dealing with a stiff headwind.
As I came around the bend of the museum, close inshore to the museum, I was extremely surprised to encounter a seaplane coming out of the bay on my right.
Because of the headwind, I decided to keep paddling into it so that I would maintain a straight line and allow the seaplane to respond accordingly.
Initially it maintained the track it was taking and it became increasingly apparent to me that if we both maintained our course, we were likely to collide.
For a moment I thought perhaps the pilot was distracted and had not seen me. It was a frightening thought, because if we did meet in the water I would have been mincemeat.
I would say that the plane was within 50 metres of me before it cut the throttle and diverted to the water behind me.
It was outrageous behaviour, dangerous and frightening. Is anybody thinking about this sort of thing?
John Howarth's objection to "sea" planes landing on our lake (Letters March 20) might be overcome by reverting to the original term "hydroaeroplane".
Considering that term clumsy, First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill decreed "seaplane" for official naval use and it stuck more generally. Taking Winston's point, perhaps the location-neutral alternative "floatplane" should be preferred.
If by misadventure, war breaks out with China tomorrow will Paul Keating get any special privileges at the Special Facility for Subversion and Other Un-AUKUS Activities or will he be mixing it in the yard with the rest of us?
Will it be a "joint facility' like Pine Gap, with areas barred to Australians, or will Americans have full control?
Wouldn't it be less likely to stir up trouble with the disaffected natives if Keating was transferred to Belmarsh or Guantanamo where the USUKA partners have special expertise in dealing with recalcitrants?
We have been dragged into wars in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan to support the US. Australia got involved in the Malayan "insurgency" as a result of our other connection to the British. Both countries are our AUKUS partners.
The US has gone into these wars to make money for their armament companies, most of which have large shareholdings by Republican politicians. The US has inflicted many casualties on the local populations as identified by Wikileaks and Julian Assange.
Some of their activities are certainly in the war crimes category.
Now we're spending $368 billion for a few submarines when we have hopeless hospitals, hopeless roads, pathetic rail networks, hopeless electricity networks, high cost university courses and much more.
Not what I expect of the ALP.
I just hope that given the turmoil in the international banking sector over the last week or so, the RBA has been paying attention. Some of the problems have been attributed to the effect of interest rate rises around the world. My message to Dr Lowe and his team is that "if you break it you have to fix it". How about a rate cut in April? Everybody needs a break.
Putin seems happy to tour Maripol, the city he totally destroyed. The Ukrainians should have targeted the visit with their biggest missiles.
The decision to charge Putin with war crimes reminds me of Aesop's fable about the mice and the cat. Is there an unfortunate Mr Plod who will be tasked with belling this particular cat or is this just an empty gesture?
It is a pity the taxpayers weren't consulted on the submarines? Is that how democracy now works? Is this a setup for a return match with the Taliban? Do we attack now before their order is in?
The obscenely expensive $368 billion nuclear submarine procurement is a panacea for our national security paranoia. It as a wasteful use of our resources when so many other pressing needs are crying out. It's not surprising the govt didn't allow public debate.
I would endorse the sentiments expressed by C Williams (Letters, 14 March). Please bring back Dilbert.
People calling for the return of Dilbert should do a web search to find out why he is no longer being published. Ensure you watch the entire Scott Adams (the creator's) quote. I too miss Dilbert but I don't see a return.
Your article "High-flying flag change at Parliament House a success" (canberratimes.com.au, March 12) described the nail-biting work involved in changing the previous flag "amid significant wind gusts". It was surprising the change was not carried out at half-mast. I'm sure the population would have realised this implied the death of the former flag.
AUKUS arrangements just get more and more chimerical. Claims of long and careful consideration don't seem to bear any relation to the plans that emerge. Our leaders are making it up as they go along.
We are to spend $368 billion on submarines to ensure Albanese is not "wedged" by the Opposition. It is astounding how contemptuously the rage, poverty and anxiety of Australians is being treated. Remember the demonstrated depravity of the two major parties when next you visit a polling booth.
