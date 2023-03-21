Motor sport fans have emerged as big winners from the race for the contested seat of Goulburn in Saturday's NSW election.
Weeks after Labor initially pledged $1 million to reopen Wakefield Park Raceway, the Liberal party has also committed $5 million to the shuttered track.
The venue closed last September after the NSW Land and Environment Court imposed strict noise restrictions, severely limiting its ability to host events.
The issue had emerged as a crucial factor at the ballot box for many residents in the electorate and Labor has actively campaigned on the matter.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
In trumping the opposition's commitment, sitting member Wendy Tuckerman hoped to neutralise her rivals in a tight race.
Labor candidate for Goulburn Michael Pilbrow said the news was a win for the region and hopes voters remember his party's contribution when they cast their votes.
"The government has known about this," Pilbrow said. "The court decision was nine months ago, the track was shut over six months ago. They talk about pedal to the metal, it shut in September, it's now March, that's hardly pedal to the metal.
"We also welcome they've essentially followed the commitment we have made, with a combination of noise mitigation, planning and a statewide strategy. We led the way, they followed our plan."
Wakefield Park's closure left NSW with just one permanent racetrack, Sydney Motorsport Park at Eastern Creek.
The venue hosts races across a variety of categories, driver safety programs, car testing and is used to film commercials.
Whatever party forms government following Saturday's election will have to work both with motor sport authorities and Wakefield Park's new owners after the track's sale was announced last week.
The group running Pheasant Wood Circuit has taken over the track from previous owners Benalla Auto Club.
Despite the conversations still happening behind the scenes, motor sport fans have celebrated the dual announcements regarding the future of Wakefield Park and are eagerly anticipating its proposed reopening.
"We have been very vocal since Wakefield's closure about the importance of this venue to motor sport," Motorsport Australia chief Eugene Arocca said after the Liberal Party's announcement.
"A commitment of this size is a big win for New South Wales and the broader motor sport community - giving many circuit racers around the state a chance to continue enjoying their passion."
While both parties have pledged different amounts to reopen Wakefield Park, the exact dollar figure required remains up in the air.
Pilbrow didn't commit to matching the current government, but said his party will consider providing more funds if the need eventuates.
"If we're elected we'll work very quickly to investigate what is needed," Pilbrow said. "We've made the $1 million commitment, if more than that is needed, then we'll have those conversations.
"We're open to working with all parties and provide more support if that's needed. We need to get in and investigate what is needed.
"The $1 million is a sign of commitment and intent from us, but if there is more needed, than yes we are committed to do more."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.