The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jackie French | Two life lessons I'll never forget

Jackie French
By Jackie French
March 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The earliest varieties of crabapple begin to bloom in late winter/early spring. Picture Shutterstock

Two decades ago, a most elegant English woman taught me two excellent lessons in life: You wear clothes for others, not yourself, and plant as many crabapples as you can fit into your garden, the nature strip, or the school down the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.