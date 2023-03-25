Hoping the carrots, spinach, red cabbage, broccoli, broccolini, and winter lettuce seedlings that I planted a week ago emerge and grow and that we have enough hot weather for them to mature before winter, as well as rain every evening too, in case I forget to water them. (Not having to water the garden has been a major luxury the last two years).

Wondering which long-beaked bird has been hollowing out the tamarillo fruit, leaving them looking intact on the tree. We have an excess of tamarillos, so it's curiosity only - the birds are welcome to the fruit.

Weeding. The bushfire winds of three years ago carried an enormous number of weed seeds with them, which I'm afraid will be with us for decades.

Watching the Golden Whistlers fluttering and feeding in the blue salvia flowers - and listening to their song, too.

Wondering quite how long I can go before mowing the lawn. Soon any potential guest is going to need a machete to find their way to the front door.

Dreaming of planting 1000 daffs and jonquils in the new bit of orchard, but accepting that I don't have the time, energy or cash, plus I suspect next summer will be hot and dry and not a year when unwatered daffs will thrive without watering.