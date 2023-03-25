Fruit trees are garden gifts giving shade and nourishment

Fruit trees, including citrus, are very versatile plants to have in the garden.
Citrus respond to pruning and can even be pruned to the point where the tree is skeletonised. This refers to heavily pruning trees back to the main branch framework.
This type of pruning is usually restricted to trees that have outgrown their position.
Such heavy pruning will result in new growth, however, the re-establishment of a good canopy of foliage may take a few years and judicious pruning will reduce fruit production for a while.
There is also a risk of losing an established tree if pruned too heavily.
Heavily pruned citrus should be fertilised with complete citrus fertiliser to assist in the development of new growth.
Signs of regrowth should be evident within six to eight weeks of limb removal, depending on the season.
You might also like to read about:
For citrus grown in containers, avoid using granular citrus fertilisers as these are too harsh and will tend to burn plants.
A better option is an application of controlled release fertiliser, during the growing season, with regular applications of liquid organic fertilisers.
Monitor any emerging new growth for pests and diseases and take appropriate remedial action as necessary.
Many citrus, including Washington navel oranges, can be grown successfully in containers and look just as good in a half wine barrel, or large terracotta pot in a sun drenched courtyard.
Citrus grafted onto the dwarf rootstock flying dragon are better suited to container growing than those grafted onto the traditional rootstock of poncirus trifoliata.
Growing citrus or other fruit trees in containers requires regular maintenance.
Re-potting should be done at least every second year with quality potting mix.
Water regularly particularly during the warm summer months.
Citrus are susceptible to a range of pest and disease problems. Curling of the leaves is often associated with citrus leaf miner. The larvae of this pest burrow between the leaf surface resulting in distorted growth. Apply horticultural oil to control them.
Even though fruit trees such as citrus and dwarf apples, peaches, nectarines etc., can be successfully grown in containers, fruit trees will always provide higher fruit yields when planted in the ground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.