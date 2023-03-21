The son of Germ is back.
Zac Woolford, son of club legend Simon 'Germ' Woolford, has been elevated to the 17-man Canberra Raiders squad, while veteran prop Josh Papali'i is cleared to return from injury for the team's away clash against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday afternoon.
In his debut season working in rotation with Tom Starling off the bench, Woolford finished with the fourth-best try assist average behind top NRL hookers like Harry Grant and Api Koroisau.
He'll look to take another step forward now given the chance while Danny Levi is recovering from a broken jaw.
Some Raiders fans were stunned when experienced off-season recruit Levi was Ricky Stuart's preferred starter at rake this year, and on social media the Green Machine faithful were calling for Woolford to get a recall after the opening rounds in 2023.
Now Levi is sidelined for up to 10 weeks following surgery, Woolford is next man up.
Meanwhile, Papali'i was back at training this week and will play his first game of the season in Newcastle after suffering a calf injury right before round one.
That has pushed former Knights forward Pasami Saulo to the bench for a grudge match against his ex-teammates, and Trey Mooney will go back to NSW Cup after playing in Canberra's win over Cronulla.
Albert Hopoate retains his spot while Jordan Rapana is still suspended, and James Schiller will return to replace winger Nick Cotric who is out of action for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Cotric joins Levi, fullback Xavier Savage (broken jaw), forward Ata Mariota (broken hand) and hooker Adrian Trevilyan (shoulder and knee) on the club's injury list.
Visibly growing in confidence each week, Seb Kris said he wants to make the most of his opportunity in the No.1 jersey, and has been grateful for Savage's help at training to perfect his craft in the position he played at junior level.
"[Defending tries from kicks and organising the defence] was the thing I struggled with at training so I've really worked hard on that," he said.
"I can see it's working and I take a lot of confidence from that.
"[Savage's] been big in these last few weeks helping me with pointers and those one-percenters, and I think it shows."
Injuries have taken their toll on the backs early this season but Kris was impressed how Schiller filled Cotric's shoes at late notice against the Sharks, and said with more games under his belt in the coming weeks, Brett Mullins' nephew will only continue to get better.
The fullback also said he's enjoyed helping Dally Medallist five-eighth Jack Wighton roaming across the flanks.
"It's something we brought in the start of this year, having Jack run around a bit more," Kris said.
"I can hold the left side and he can move around. It just gives us a few options.
"I try to follow a few of the boys around and look for a sneaky off-load too."
Newcastle will be without NRL poster boy Kalyn Ponga, but the Knights do get hooker Jayden Brailey back from concussion and Kurt Mann from a shoulder injury for their first home game of the season, with winger Greg Marzhew making his club debut.
Utility Phoenix Crossland said he was looking forward to lining up against Raiders players from the Hunter region, Hudson Young and Tom Starling.
"[Young has] been playing good footy," he said.
"Hudson is a competitor, and and every time he plays us he's got a point to prove, so does Starlo. We're out there to win and do a job on them."
Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders - Sunday 4.05pm at Newcastle
Canberra Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Harley Smith-Shields, 5. Albert Hopoate, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Pasami Saulo, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Brad Schneider, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Peter Hola
Newcastle Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller, 2. Hymel Hunt, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Jayden Brailey (c), 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Brodie Jones, 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13. Kurt Mann. Interchange: 14. Phoenix Crossland, 15. Jack Hetherington, 16. Mat Croker, 17. Jack Johns. Reserves: 18. Dylan Lucas, 19. Adam Clune, 20. Thomas Cant, 21. Enari Tuala, 22. Tyson Frizell
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
