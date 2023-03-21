The Canberra Times
ACT bans no-cause evictions for tenants in rental properties

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated March 21 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:36pm
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, pictured in the Legislative Assembly in February. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

No-cause evictions have been banned in the ACT, which the government believes will give tenants greater rights and the opposition says will force property investors to leave the market.

