Brian Franklin is being remembered as a pioneer for Canberra basketball after the former president, chief executive, board member, executive officer, player, historian and coach died earlier this week.
The capital's basketball community is mourning the loss of one of the game's most influential figures, with current president Allan Yates describing him as a "great loss" for the sport.
Franklin was also a long-time official for Weston Creek and served as an unofficial historian for Basketball ACT.
But perhaps his most influential moment came when the Canberra Cannons were being brought into existence. The team was initially named the Canberra Cougars, but Franklin renegotiated and got the name changed to the Cannons, which became an iconic brand in the NBL.
Franklin was a Basketball ACT life member and organised two games of Olympic v NBL legends in Canberra during the Australian Masters Games in 1997 and 2003. The 1997 game would see players from every Olympic Games since 1956 participate.
As a player in the 1960s and 1970s, Franklin was a pioneer of the hook shot and was known as "Dr Hook" after his first recorded in attempt in 1965. It made him a firm believer NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's game was modelled off his own.
Managing many other events for Basketball in ACT Franklin's list of achievements also includes managing more than 600 team competitions, the Australian Masters Basketball Championship and promoting Harlem Globetrotters exhibitions.
Franklin was one of several basketball lovers who put up their own homes as collateral to ensure the Woden Stadium could be built. Yates said Franklin's contribution to basketball is "unequalled" and he would be missed at all levels.
"He was one of the group of people who effectively put their houses up to ensure the building of the Woden Stadium in the mid to late 1980s," Yates said.
"The loss of Brian is a great loss to basketball in the ACT. He contributed at so many levels to advancing sport, not just in the ACT but he was also prominent across Australia particularly in the Masters games movement. "
