Times Past: March 23, 1985

On this day in 1985, The Canberra Times reported on a very lucky dog after a brush with a very risky situation.
Raj, a friendly Golden Retriever, features on the front page surrounded by his loving family after spending a night in the Mugga Lane dog pound.
The day before, Raj had found a children's homemade "bomb" in Ginninderra Creek below Osburn Drive. He was slightly injured when he dropped it on the road.
"He's always been a favourite around these streets, everybody knows him, but he's never had this much attention," his owner Dave Wedderburn said.
Mr Wedderburn said he believed Raj had got into trouble because he was simply "doing his job".
Raj is trained to sniff through the remains of fires and find the starting point. He was used in the investigation of the Manuka Village fire the previous year.
"That's why he didn't have any worries about going back into the creek after the explosion ... " he said. "He's used to explosions - they really don't mean much to him."
Mr Wedderburn's children, Angela, 12, Matthew, 11, Michael, 7, and Alison, 8, were just glad to have him back when they returned from school yesterday afternoon.
So what's it like having a superstar dog? "Beaut," Matthew said, "All the kids at school saw him in the paper and on TV."
Mr Wedderburn was woken about 8am the previous day by a friend who recognised the dog's picture in The Canberra Times.
"I didn't really know what he was talking about until I saw the paper. He's not really as idiotic, slobbering or silly as Henry Lawson's Tommy was."
