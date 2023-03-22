Horst says: "You've touched on one of the most prickly issues and for me it wakes memories from over 30 years ago, of the mainly neo-conservative leaders crowing how the West had won the Cold War instead of looking at the problems brewing in their own plutocracies. Twenty-two years ago, September 11, I felt sick to the stomach, not just about the atrocity committed against the New York Trade Centre, but more so about what the world's superpower of ignorance would do in response to the terrorist attack, and we didn't have to wait long for one of the world's most idiotic acts. I too believe that the invasion of Iraq has set the bad example. Wouldn't it be great if the coalition of the willing had any credibility now in taking the moral high ground against Putin's invasion of Ukraine?"