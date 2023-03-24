The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brisbane precincts give sustainability the green light

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
March 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Howard Smith Wharves has a goal to be the world's most sustainable precinct. Pictures by Michael Turtle

Even on a weeknight, Howard Smith Wharves is busy, the sound of music and conversations bouncing off the Brisbane River like skipping stones. In the less than five years since the hospitality development opened under the city's famous Story Bridge, the precinct has become an icon in itself, with more than a dozen restaurants, bars, and events spaces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.