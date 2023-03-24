Brisbane precincts give sustainability the green light

Even on a weeknight, Howard Smith Wharves is busy, the sound of music and conversations bouncing off the Brisbane River like skipping stones. In the less than five years since the hospitality development opened under the city's famous Story Bridge, the precinct has become an icon in itself, with more than a dozen restaurants, bars, and events spaces.
The way Howard Smith Wharves was able to protect and incorporate its industrial heritage buildings has been part of its acclaim since the start. Another big part of the development, its environmental credentials, is not as widely known.
"When you're enjoying a cold beer on the river, having a meal at one of the restaurants, you probably don't get to see all the things that happen behind the scenes," Howard Smith Wharves chief executive officer Luke Fraser tells me.
One of the biggest projects here is around waste. The wharves now has an impressive 95 per cent diversion from landfill, including about half of food waste being turned into compost on site and then given to local farmers. Seventeen different waste streams have been segregated, with innovative solutions like using oyster shells to create artificial reefs in Moreton Bay.
And Luke's right, I've been here a few times and never noticed - or even thought about - what environmental projects are taking place. But I guess I could say the same thing about Brisbane more broadly. And, when I look closer, it turns out there's lots going on!
READ MORE: MICHAEL TURTLE
Queensland's capital has made sustainability a priority and was the most improved Australian city on the Global Destination Sustainability Index last year (still behind Sydney and Melbourne, though). And with tourism such an important industry for the city, Brisbane is currently undertaking an eco-certification process with EarthCheck that will include training for local businesses.
Winding through the centre of the city is a constant reminder of the dangers of climate change - the Brisbane River, which had one of its largest recorded floods last year. But the river is also a blessing for the city, particularly for visitors who'll find some of the best attractions along its banks.
I've got time to think about this as I cruise the riverbank in the back of one of Brisbane's Green Cabs, while my "driver", Jonathan, pedals the bike that's pulling the carriage (do I dare call it a chariot?) along the shoreline path.
If you wanted to get across town quickly, you probably wouldn't choose one of these pedicabs. But if you want an environmentally friendly way to see the sights of the city, and you enjoy a chat with a local, then this is a wonderful way to do it. You can take a general tour along the river or use it to get from A to B anywhere in the inner-city. In this case, Jonathan is taking me to my hotel from the excellent Gallery of Modern Art, passing through the South Bank Parklands.
For many visitors to Brisbane, South Bank will be on the itinerary, its 17 hectares of open space containing popular sights like the Nepalese Pagoda (left from Expo 88), the Wheel of Brisbane, and free swimming areas. But, like Howard Smith Wharves, South Bank Parklands is also a leader in sustainability projects... that you wouldn't notice at first.
On a guided behind-the-scenes tour, you'll learn about one of the biggest initiatives here: the Rain Bank. Hidden under an innocuous lawn, it collects stormwater from the whole precinct and then uses it to maintain the gardens, even in drought (it can hold the equivalent of 30 Olympic pools).
I'm also taken to a smaller sustainability project in the parklands, Epicurious Garden, where herbs and other produce are grown, harvested, and then offered for free a few times a week. And there's even a program to make new soil from combining the green waste with food scraps from the nearby convention and exhibition centres.
Across the river from the South Bank Parklands, the enormous $3.6-billion Queen's Wharf development is taking shape and will define the city's skyline when it opens later this year. But a bit further down the river, I find a more relaxing way to enjoy the waterway.
GoBoat Brisbane lets you take one of their small electric boats out onto the river, preferably with a group of friends or family, and enjoy the snaking natural highway the way you want. The motors are speed-limited so you can't get too far (it also means you don't need a licence), but this is all about the journey, not the destination, which is why you can also bring your own food and drinks. Even though I need to occasionally dodge a ferry (ok, they easily dodged me), it's a relaxing way to see the city from a different perspective.
After all of this, I find myself back onshore in the evening at Howard Smith Wharves again, staying at the precinct's beautifully trendy hotel, Crystalbrook Vincent. Like the wharves generally, the hotel has embraced a sustainable approach, with lower water and energy consumption, and reducing plastic and paper use (even the provided toothbrush is made from sugarcane and corn starch).
From the hotel's rooftop bar, Fiume, I sip a purple cocktail created as an homage to the city's jacaranda trees as I look across the river and the lights reflecting on its surface. Brisbane has been blessed with natural beauty that still shines through all the recent development - and it's easy to see why it wants to protect that.
Michael Turtle was supported by Brisbane Economic Development Agency. You can see more details about things to do in Brisbane on Michael's Travel Australia Today website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.