Brisbane precincts give sustainability the green light

GoBoat Brisbane lets you take one of their small electric boats out onto the river, preferably with a group of friends or family, and enjoy the snaking natural highway the way you want. The motors are speed-limited so you can't get too far (it also means you don't need a licence), but this is all about the journey, not the destination, which is why you can also bring your own food and drinks. Even though I need to occasionally dodge a ferry (ok, they easily dodged me), it's a relaxing way to see the city from a different perspective.