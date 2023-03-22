It seems apt that Joanna Murray-Smith's play Julia, produced by the Sydney Theatre Company and the Canberra Theatre Centre, should have its premiere in Canberra. Here, in the political heart of the nation, Australia's first female prime minister endured the slings and arrows of outrageous vilification. Here, unlike any prime minister in living history, and with a hung parliament, Gillard successfully steered more than 500 bills through the Senate into law. Here, on October 9, 2012, Gillard delivered a rebuttal to Tony Abbott's accusation of sexism that would reverberate throughout the world with the words, "I will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. I will not." Those last three words that defined Gillard since childhood when an eight-year-old Julia informed her mother, "I will not have children. I will not." It is this mantra that Murray-Smith probes with such insight and empathy.