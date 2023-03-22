It seems apt that Joanna Murray-Smith's play Julia, produced by the Sydney Theatre Company and the Canberra Theatre Centre, should have its premiere in Canberra. Here, in the political heart of the nation, Australia's first female prime minister endured the slings and arrows of outrageous vilification. Here, unlike any prime minister in living history, and with a hung parliament, Gillard successfully steered more than 500 bills through the Senate into law. Here, on October 9, 2012, Gillard delivered a rebuttal to Tony Abbott's accusation of sexism that would reverberate throughout the world with the words, "I will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. I will not." Those last three words that defined Gillard since childhood when an eight-year-old Julia informed her mother, "I will not have children. I will not." It is this mantra that Murray-Smith probes with such insight and empathy.
This play is not a biographical collection of facts, although they are the hooks upon which Murray-Smith hangs a deeper understanding of Gillard's character and motivation, her ambition and her vulnerability, her resilience and her pain.
Julia is a play of considerable complexity, and Murray-Smith and director Sarah Goodes are brilliantly served by Justine Clarke in the eponymous role. Clarke is mercurial, able to enchant as a young Julia, introduce us to the free-spirited teenager at Unley High, and intrigue us as we watch her scale the parapet of political power.
In a performance that charts the course of Gillard's rise and fall, Clarke is magnificent. For an hour and a half on stage Clarke's portrayal commands attention. The audience laughs and cheers as she makes a mockery of Kevin Rudd's "suicide by ego". They applaud her condemnation of Tony Abbott's arrogance, and are appalled by Peter Slipper's revolting text messages. We bristle with disgust at Alan Jones's chaff bag jibe. We feel for the loss of her father. We understand the negotiator's compromise. Clarke is assisted with props and costume changes by newcomer Jessica Bentley whose occasional presence as Young Woman facilitates the fluidity of Goodes' direction as well as reflecting the hope for every young woman who will continue Gillard's legacy.
The production is a triumph of artistic collaboration. Murray-Smith weaves a mystery to discover the essence of a woman compelled to negotiate a male-dominated domain. Goodes' unobtrusive direction is supportive and compassionate. Designer Renee Mulder surrounds the stage with reflecting mirrors that alternately reveal a sea of audience's faces or video designer Susie Henderson's expansive body of water as Gillard struggles with the government's border policy or the closing image of hope for the future in the faces of young children singing. Steve Francis offers a subtle score which under Alexander Berlage's lighting design never intrudes but acts as a complement and conduit to Clarke's portrayal.
It is inevitable that Murray-Smith's play should close with the speech that for many defines Julia Gillard's prime ministership. With Bentley's assistance, Clarke purposely assumes her impersonation, donning the wig of flaming red hair and the blue jacket that even provoked an ironic attack by Germaine Greer. It is a moment of truth telling. The child whose rebuttal won a school debate that men were not suited to be leaders now rebutted society's right to judge on the grounds of gender.
Clarke's performance is a timely reminder that the anger is not quelled. It echoes still through the chambers of our parliament. It reverberates throughout society fuelled by prejudice and abuse of power. Murray-Smith's play does not incite anger, but anger and fury are its postscript. I am left asking, after all the derision and disdain, what has changed and what still needs to be done?
Julia is on at The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre until March 25. Bookings: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
