Bleachers Sports Bar in the city is giving away 150kg of free chicken wings on March 30

By Karen Hardy
Updated March 22 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:10am
Get your hands on some free wings at Bleachers Sports Bar on March 30.

Last time Bleachers had a free wings deal they gave away 150kg of wings in just 15 minutes. So get in quick for round two on March 30.

