Last time Bleachers had a free wings deal they gave away 150kg of wings in just 15 minutes. So get in quick for round two on March 30.
Each customer will be able to get their hands on a one kilogram plate of classic buffalo; Jack Daniels BBQ bourbon; sweet chilli honey mustard; or garlic and parmesan wings.
The deal will be split over two shifts with 75kg available from 11am until gone, and another 75kg available from 5pm until gone.
All you need to do is head to Bleachers on Thursday, March 30, and be at the front of the line before the freebies run out. The menu will be available for those keen to wash their wings down with a cold bevvie or if you're keen to grab some tasty sides.
Once the 150kg are gone (or if you want to have a second serving), 1kg plates of wings will be on offer for only $10 per plate. No table bookings, it's a first-in, best-dressed situation.
Bleachers Sports Bar is located at 33 Northbourne Avenue. You can find out more at bleachers.bar or @bleacherscanberra
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
