Canberra's iconic Telstra Tower could soon be returned to its former glory with plans under way to revamp and reopen the Black Mountain landmark.
Telstra plans to celebrate Ngunnawal culture through the renovations. The changes could include culturally-inspired dining and upgraded viewing platforms designed for visitors to appreciate First Nations history.
It is considering tourism attractions include bush tucker programs and cultural demonstrations. Education programs on Ngunnawal history and ties to the surrounding land, as well as market gardens, art exhibitions, story telling and truth telling opportunities could also be included.
Telstra manager Chris Taylor said the tower was an iconic landmark in Canberra.
"Telstra, through its Telstra InfraCo business, wants to refresh this site and restore it as a premier destination in Canberra for locals and visitors alike," he said.
"Our vision is for the Telstra Tower to be an iconic world-class venue that celebrates and embraces both the Ngunnawal culture and the role the tower has played in the history of telecommunications in Australia."
Mr Taylor said Telstra had been worked in partnership with traditional iowners, led by Ngunnawal Elder, Aunty Violet Sheridan, as well as Aboriginal community controlled organisations, government agencies, tourism providers and private sector organisations.
He said the aim was to "create the concept for a cultural icon that provides sustainable benefit and impact for Ngunnawal people, InfraCo and the broader community".
Mr Taylor said Telstra had recently concluded the consultation phase and were currently considering next steps on bringing this vision to life.
"With such a range of changes planned, many requiring the involvement of a range of external organisations, Telstra doesn't have any specific time frames for a public reopening date as yet," he said.
"However, we will keep the community informed when we know more."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
