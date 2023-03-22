The Canberra Times
Marc Jessop pleads guilty to manslaughter after Monaro Highway crash kills Harri Jokinen

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:30pm
The fatal Monaro Highway crash in December 2021. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A killer has admitted speeding at almost 190km/h in the seconds before crashing into another car head-on, causing the other driver's death.

