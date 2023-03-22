The Canberra Times
John Warhurst | Can the Canberra Liberals win back 'their' ACT Senate seat?

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
March 23 2023 - 5:30am
Will Zed Seselja have another tilt at the ACT Senate in 2025? Picture by Keegan Carroll

Independent senator David Pocock has again gained maximum attention this parliamentary week for his sensible, calm, and well-researched contributions on the government's legislative agenda. This week it has been about emissions safeguard mechanisms and the expansion of social housing. He has quickly become an outstanding representative of the interests and values of the Canberra community.

