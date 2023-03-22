The international development sector is calling for the federal government to commit an extra $4 billion over the next four years to reverse a decade of decline in the nation's overseas development assistance.
In its submission for the May budget, the Australian Council for International Development has urged the government to boost funding to help tackle pressing humanitarian and economic needs in the region, particularly the effects of climate change, improving access to healthcare and reducing gender inequality.
The call follows a series of disasters and crisis that have lashed the region, most recently twin cyclones and an earthquake that rocked Vanuatu, causing extensive damage.
The peak development body said that while the provision of an extra $1.4 billion for development in last October's budget was "an excellent start", much more was needed.
The previous Coalition government scrapped a bipartisan commitment to lift aid spending to 0.5 per cent of gross national income and it fell to below $5 billion before the pandemic. It is currently at $4.65 billion.
ACFID said that even with the injection of extra funds at the last budget, the ratio of development assistance to GNI remains stuck at 0.2 per cent and Australia is currently ranked 21 out of 29 countries by the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development in terms aid generosity.
Labor has committed to increasing aid spending each year until it reaches 0.5 per cent of GNI and ACFID chief executive officer Marc Purcell said reaching 0.33 per cent of GNI by the end of a second term would be "achievable".
Director of Australian National University's Development Policy Centre, Professor Stephen Howes, said that even with the funding boost in the October budget, Australia's aid spending was falling in real terms and needed to increase.
Professor Howes said the government was due to announce its development strategy before the budget, which would be important in setting out its priorities.
"There is a vacuum there at the moment. We need a long-term strategy," he said.
ACFID has called for the government to commit an extra $2 billion over four years to humanitarian work, including an additional $600 million for emergency relief and $1.4 billion for investments to tackle the root causes of food insecurity and other crises.
The peak group wants the government to lift its contribution to global climate finance initiatives to $3 billion plus an extra $545 million over the next four years for climate adaptation projects.
A further $800 million should be directed to an Indo-Pacific Health Strategy to help strengthen health systems in regional countries, $160 million to assist in reducing gender inequality, more than $54 million on improved support disability rights and inclusion and $30 million to improve the development capacity of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, including appointing an Associate Secretary for International Development and Humanitarian Assistance.
The call for a boost to aid funding has come as the Albanese government has significantly increased the profile and tempo of Australia's engagement with the region, particularly the Pacific.
Pacific island countries, in particular, are at the forefront of global calls for greater urgency and commitment in tackling climate change, and will likely expect to see significant investment on this front from the Labor government.
While there are significant pressures on the budget, Mr Purcell said it was in the nation's own interest to assist other countries in the region.
"Not only does Australian aid help build better relationship with different countries by helping tackle their development challenges, it's a smart thing for Australia to do," he said.
"We face the most complex geostrategic environment since the end of the Second World War.
"We need to complement hardware like submarines with soft power influence that leads to tangible benefits to our neighbours and beyond, that increase our influence and make a more secure, peaceful and stable region."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
