A large group of gardeners gathered at Canberra Organic Growers Society garden on March 19 to celebrate the 100th birthday of plot holder Veronica Dunphy.
Rebecca Vassarotti gave the welcome to country "in language" and New Zealand-born Veronica cut a berry-topped NZ/OZ pavlova made by plot holder Sarah. It was luscious and light, like a pavlova sorbet.
I was greeted by Tess Hemmings, daughter of the garden's convener John Robertson and his wife Fiona. Tess is growing zucchini and a friend of hers, who is a chef and gardener, led Tess to making zucchini pickles. The recipe came from Annette on a Facebook group The Urban Homesteading Club.
Tess said they meet at the Dickson garden on random Wednesday evenings and she has learnt things on every visit, as they swap seeds and share produce.
I met a new gardener, Sergei Lobov, who has had his plot for two months. Born in St Petersburg, Russia, Sergei, a yoga teacher among other things, said for him gardening is an "exotic activity" but his housemate is an all-time gardener. His favourite edible plants are radishes and he is harvesting one bed and planting another. He eats the radishes raw and shares them with friends. His adjoining bed is planted with carrots, which have lush foliage but the roots are not yet ready for pulling.
At the morning tea there were just-baked scones, a carrot loaf with nuts and other treats but the thing that caught my eye was a barrow filled with potatoes.
There are three community beds at COGS Dickson and members of the group had dug an entire bed of potatoes that morning. I was given five to take home (for which I gave an unrequested small donation) and John Robertson said they were kipflers, waxy Dutch creams and the King Edward which has been grown in Great Britain since 1902.
The potatoes were so fresh that a quick scrub with the kitchen veg brush not only removed the small quantity of soil but also most of the skin. Fiona Robertson to the rescue. She and John also harvested the cigar-shaped kipfler potatoes at Dickson COGS and they then went to the coast. Friends from Tilba joined them for a barbecue and they provided the Tilba lamb, a boned shoulder cut, butterflied. They had marinated it in Italian dried herbs and spices and oil.
Fiona said to eat kipflers within hours of digging and that simplest is best. Do not use a potato brush, just clean the potatoes under the tap by "rubbing them like a baby". Cut the kipflers to the one size - in half or thirds or leave them whole. Boil them for about 15 minutes (if cut, maybe a bit longer if whole), drain them, then add a knob of butter and rip up a generous amount of sage leaves which will wilt when thrown in among the still hot potatoes.
The response from readers to our Yates Hamper giveaway (Kitchen Garden, March 14) was enthusiastic. To all those who sent "woes", the lowest was Arthur Church of Kambah who said in three raised beds in which nothing grew or survived except a few snow peas and punnets "perished before my eyes".
The biggest surprise came from Samantha Higgins, of Watson, who had a "five-in-one" tomato (she sent a photo) which came from seed. The five tomatoes, all joined, were delicious, very meaty and the variety came from Croatian stock similar to Beefeater. The remaining tomatoes on the plant were single tomatoes.
The top sharer was Renate Metz, who has a plot at the Betty Cornhill Community Garden. She grew butter beans from seed shared there. The first planting was enjoyed by birds, replanted, then she ate, shared and froze more than 10kg of beans which are still producing
Most original was Anne Nethery of Curtin sent a haiku:
A Curtin garden
My tardy crops harvested ...
Summer garlic - yum!
The winner was Priscilla McDonald of Duffy who called her jaunt an "edible sigh". They went on a torchlit return to the garden to turn off the hose which exposed an oblivious cider-drunk possum munching on the last apples missed by the cockatoos, she said. Priscilla followed up her entry by saying "the possum was not the least perturbed that we were shining a torchlight in its eye while it had a late night snack."
