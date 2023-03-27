Fiona said to eat kipflers within hours of digging and that simplest is best. Do not use a potato brush, just clean the potatoes under the tap by "rubbing them like a baby". Cut the kipflers to the one size - in half or thirds or leave them whole. Boil them for about 15 minutes (if cut, maybe a bit longer if whole), drain them, then add a knob of butter and rip up a generous amount of sage leaves which will wilt when thrown in among the still hot potatoes.