The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Kitchen Garden: Canberra Organic Growers Society gardens are a hive of activity

By Susan Parsons
March 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New gardener Sergei Lobov at COGS Dickson. Picture by Susan Parsons

A large group of gardeners gathered at Canberra Organic Growers Society garden on March 19 to celebrate the 100th birthday of plot holder Veronica Dunphy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.