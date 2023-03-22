Australians are poised to find out the proposed wording of the question they will be asked in the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, with the referendum working group advising they are "so close" to finalising its advice on the historic change.
It comes as a separate referendum machinery provisions bill, which outlines the legal frameworks on how to hold the Voice, passed through the Senate after Labor struck a deal with the Coalition.
The working group was due to meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, Senator Pat Dodson, Senator Malarndirri McCarthy and the Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Wednesday night.
"We are so close, so close to finalising our advice so that the government can introduce the constitutional alteration bill into Parliament next week," Referendum working group member Megan Davis told reporters in Canberra.
"So close to doing what grassroots communities across the country have asked for. So close to taking the next historic steps towards the successful yes vote.
"We are putting the finishing touches on this historic change."
The working group was established to advise the Albanese government on how to successfully hold the referendum, including its timing, refining the proposed constitutional amendment and question.
Professor Davis said the Voice would hold bureaucracy to account, reduce waste and make sure policies actually work.
"A Voice that makes a practical difference on the ground in our communities," she said, while adding key design principles had already been agreed upon, including that it will not have a veto and will not have a program delivery function.
"Australia, let's get this done together. Walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future," she said.
The government is aiming to pass a constitution amendment bill in this parliamentary fortnight, which will reveal the exact wording of the yes or no question the public will be asked to vote on.
The referendum machinery provisions bill now has bipartisan support, with the Coalition is supporting a deal the federal government will supply an official pamphlet outlining arguments for both the yes and no campaigns.
The Greens were pushing to increase First Nations participation by allowing for people to enroll to vote on the day.
But Country Liberal senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price was leading a No campaign delegation in Parliament with First Nations people opposed to a Voice.
The delegation was raising concerns a Voice would add another layer of bureaucracy without delivering any real outcomes for First Nations communities.
"This is also about referendum going into the future. Not just this particular referendum, but I'm not prepared for the Labor government to stitch this up to make this work in their favor with this particular referendum," Senator Nampijinpa Price said.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
