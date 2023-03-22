The Canberra Times
Indigenous Voice to Parliament question wording to be revealed to Australians

MS
By Michelle Slater
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:03am, first published March 22 2023 - 6:30pm
Co-chair of The Uluru Dialogue Professor Megan Davis and members of the Referendum Working Group at Parliament on Wednesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australians are poised to find out the proposed wording of the question they will be asked in the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, with the referendum working group advising they are "so close" to finalising its advice on the historic change.

MS

Michelle Slater

