The Albanese government will give both sides of the "yes" or "no" campaign equal treatment but without committing any public money, in a deal struck with the Coalition to pass the referendum machinery bill.
Labor is striking a deal to pass the referendum machinery provisions bill, which outlines the legal frameworks on how to hold the Voice to Parliament towards the later end of this year.
But the deal comes as a raft of other amendments were continuing to be debated in the Senate late into Wednesday evening.
The Coalition is supporting the bill on multiple amendments including a deal the federal government will supply an official pamphlet outlining arguments for both the yes and no campaigns.
Other amendments mean the government will run a neutral civics education campaign, and donations to either the yes or no campaigns can be tax deductible.
It means the government's amendments will be formalised into law.
The deal comes after Opposition Leader Peter Dutton had spent months of raising more than a dozen questions over the Voice, including asking for more fine details over how the advisory body would operate.
The government is confident the Senate will support the bill with the backing of the Greens and crossbenchers, however, the Prime Minister had been looking for bi-partisan support over the legislation.
The federal government is also aiming to pass a separate constitution amendment bill in this parliamentary fortnight, which will reveal the exact wording of the yes or no question the public will be asked to vote on.
Some of the other amendments being debated in the Senate include when the referendum will be held, opening on-the-day voting enrolments and other rules around campaigns and donations.
The Greens have been pushing for an amendment to increase First Nations participation by allowing for people to enroll to vote in the day, but will still support the bill even if their amendment fails to get up.
Greens Senator Larissa Waters said Labor was not opposed to the proposal but would consider it as part of electoral reforms later in the year.
"It seems somewhat ironic to have a vote about a Voice, but to restrict the voices who can vote about whether they'd like to have a Voice," Senator Waters said.
"I think now that the government has reached an arrangement with the Opposition, it seems that they will not be supporting anybody else's amendments, not the Greens and not the crossbench.
"I actually welcomed the Opposition supporting this bill and I hope it's a step towards seeing some support for the voice referenda more broadly."
But Country Liberal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has not ruled-out crossing the floor upon further examinations of the amendments.
Senator Nampijinpa Price was leading a No campaign delegate in Parliament with First Nations people opposed to a Voice.
"Well, preferably, I'd like for an official yes and no campaign to be funded, and if that's not available, then I will be crossing the floor," she said.
"This is also about referendum going into the future. Not just this particular referendum, but I'm not prepared for the Labor government to stitch this up to make this work in their favor with this particular referendum."
The delegation, which was also attended by former Liberal MP Warren Mundine, was raising concerns that a Voice would add another layer of bureaucracy without delivering any real outcomes for First Nations communities.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
