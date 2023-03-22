The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Waterwatch report reveals ACT waterway health has improved

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated March 22 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waterwatch co-ordinator Jed Pearson, volunteer Lyn Greigg and regional facilitator Woo O'Reilly at the Dickson Wetlands. Picture by Karleen Minney

Heavy rainfall from three years of La Nina has led to erosion of stream banks across the ACT region, with Canberra's urban catchments among those worst affected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.