Canberra Raiders winger Albert Hopoate came in as Jordan Rapana's replacement, but the youngster is making it his mission not to relinquish his spot even when the veteran is clear to return from suspension.
This weekend's game against the Newcastle Knights is the last that Rapana will be forced to sit out after a shoulder charge in the season-opener earned the 33-year-old a three-week ban.
That makes Sunday's visit to the Hunter an important one for Hopoate as he tries to convince Raiders coach Ricky Stuart that he's worth sticking with on the left wing over Rapana.
"I'm playing for a jersey every week," Hopoate said.
"If I'm not, there's no point being here.
"Every game or every opportunity I have I'm trying to play for a jersey."
Hopoate hasn't had much opportunity in his three years playing NRL but with the Green Machine he's finally been able to strut his stuff.
The 22-year-old started his career at his hometown club Manly in 2020, right when the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the competition.
He played only five games with the Sea Eagles before signing with Canberra at the end of the year and in 2022 he made his Raiders debut, scoring three tries in seven appearances.
So far, so good in his second season in the capital too.
Since getting the call-up in round two against the Dolphins, Hopoate has been on fire.
In just two games he has scored a try, averaged a monumental 182 running metres, and was especially impressive in the Raiders' first win of the season over the Sharks.
Hopoate said the focus for the team is just to continue the momentum they've built going into round four, and make his case to Stuart with his efforts on the field.
And that's something teammate James Schiller will be out to do too while stepping in for injured starter Nick Cotric.
"I think it's good having some youngsters in the backs," Hopoate said.
"We're full of energy and we're all excited to play.
"I still feel I can improve in many places and I'm just trying to get better every week."
