More than 1700 Canberrans were estimated to be homeless on Census night in 2021, with 25-34 year-olds the worst affected age group, the latest statistics show.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics released Census data on homelessness on Wednesday, revealing the Australian Capital Territory's homeless population had increased by 181, from 1596 people without a stable home in 2016.
Nationally the figure grew by 6067 people counted on the previous Census night, to a total of 122,494.
Hundreds of children and teenagers were living without stable accommodation, with 15 per cent of the territory's homeless population aged under 12.
A further 9 per cent were aged 12-18, meaning there were 428 homeless people aged under 18 on Census night in 2021.
Nationally, 23 per cent of all people experiencing homelessness were under the age of 24.
The data shows that most people experiencing homelessness in Canberra aren't sleeping rough, but living in other forms of unstable accommodation.
There were 59 people sleeping on the streets on Census night, but 862 people in supported accommodation such as hotels.
The Australian Capital Territory had the greatest proportion of people in supported accommodation on August 10 2021 of any state or territory, at 49 per cent of the homeless population.
Another 447 people were living in severely crowded dwellings, 138 were in boarding houses, and six were in other temporary accommodation.
