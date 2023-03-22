The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT homelessness rose in 2021: Census data

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationally, 23 per cent of all people experiencing homelessness were under the age of 24. Picture Getty Images

More than 1700 Canberrans were estimated to be homeless on Census night in 2021, with 25-34 year-olds the worst affected age group, the latest statistics show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.