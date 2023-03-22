The Bonsai Market is at the National Arboretum Canberra over three days this week.
It's open 9am to 4pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in the Terrace Room, next to the arboretum's bonsai collection.
For sale will be hand-made bonsai pots, tools, equipment, materials, stock trees and bonsai from a variety of interstate suppliers.
There will be items suitable for everyone from bonsai beginners to professionals.
Also a great place to pick up a gift or just treat yourself.
