The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Celebrating all things French with the Francophonie Market at Alliance Francaise of Canberra

Updated March 22 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy Frenchspeaking contributors from around the world at the Francophonie Market in Turner on Friday. Picture supplied

It's Francophone week in Canberra, with events celebrating what it means to be French around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.