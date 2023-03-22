It's Francophone week in Canberra, with events celebrating what it means to be French around the world.
On Friday, from 4pm to 6pm, the Francophonie Market will be held at language school Alliance Francaise of Canberra, at 66 McCaughey St, Turner.
The Francophonie refers to men and women who share a common language: French.

Enjoy free food and drinks from the French around the world - Lebanon, Belgium, Switzerland, Uruguay, France, Canada and Marocco will be represented.
Grab a Francophonie Passport at the beginning of the market and collect stamps from every stall to win a special prize.
