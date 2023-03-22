The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Researchers can now access the upgraded $40m Gadi supercomputer at National Computational Infrastructure

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
March 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Computational Infrastructure Director Sean Smith and Australian National University Dr Adele Morrison. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Dr Adele Morrison is confident upgrades to the Gadi supercomputer will help her research future ocean temperature change around Antarctica and prepare Australian coastlines for rising sea levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.