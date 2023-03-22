Dr Adele Morrison is confident upgrades to the Gadi supercomputer will help her research future ocean temperature change around Antarctica and prepare Australian coastlines for rising sea levels.
Australian researchers can now access the expanded Gadi supercomputer at the National Computational Infrastructure.
This is the first phase of a $40 million investment in NCI's computing capacity.
Under continued high emissions, Dr Morrison said by the end of the century Antarctica will contribute somewhere between three and 28 centimetres of sea-level rise.
Without the necessary planning, it will make it very difficult for adaption and planning to protect our coastal infrastructure.
"The main way sea level rise will actually impact Australia is through extreme events ... when you have a really high tide combined with a storm you get really severe erosion of coastlines," Dr Morrison said.
The ocean around Antarctica is poorly observed with current projections of how much of Antarctica will melt in the future uncertain, Dr Morrison said.
READ MORE:
Dr Morrison's work uses models to understand the ocean circulation around Antarctica and how the ocean brings heat southwards to the ice sheet.
Her main focus is the Southern Ocean and its affect on the melt rate of Antarctic ice shelves.
"The way the ocean brings heat towards Antarctica is driven by small-scale features in the ocean like eddies," she said.
According to Dr Morrison, eddies are swirling whirl pools between 1 to 10kms wide which stir the ocean water.
"Eddies bring warm water to Antarctica by stirring waters between the open ocean and the continental shelf," Dr Morrison said
She said the current ocean models used by researchers don't accurately represent the small-scale ocean features which are essential to understand when studying ocean circulation.
Dr Morrison's research has found when small-scale features in the ocean like eddies are resolved, future ocean temperature change around Antarctica can be very different from what the coarse resolution models predict.
The high-resolution models run on the supercomputer will allow Dr Morrison to study the fine scale features in ocean circulation.
"We want to predict in the future how much we expect the ocean to warm around Antarctica ... and that's important ... for Australia so we can adopt all our coastlines to prepare for sea level rise," Dr Morrison said.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.