Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton is keeping mum on his future at the club next season, no matter how badly teammate James Schiller wants to see him return.
Wighton has an option in the final year of his contract next season, and has met with his manager Matt Rose this week to work out whether he will remain in green, seek an upgraded deal or go to the open market.
But the 30-year-old playmaker who made his debut for the Raiders in 2012 wanted to keep his cards close to his chest for now.
"My worry is about the Knights," Wighton told The Canberra Times ahead of their trip to Newcastle for Sunday's clash.
"All my focus is on week-to-week football and that stuff's all personal, between me, my manager, the club, and my family most importantly."
Wighton has said in the past that he wants to be a one-club player, and Raiders teammate James Schiller is keen see him re-commit too, believing he's still got plenty to offer beyond this year.
"Being a young bloke coming in, you watch all those boys on the TV, and then now you're here with them, the last thing you want to see is for him to leave," Schiller said.
"From my point of view, he's at the peak of his career and he's just such an athlete.
"He brings so much joy to this team and confidence, and we all play off the back of him. Even away from footy he's everyone's best mate.
"So to have Jack stick around another year, if he takes that on, I think that'd be a real big moment for the Raiders ... it would probably be one of his biggest years yet.
"He's a bloke that literally bleeds green and I think that shows on the field every week."
Canberra is coming off a high following their first win of the season, and a vulnerable, Kalyn Ponga-less Knights await in round four.
The Raiders have their fair share of injuries too, with Schiller in for winger Nick Cotric (hamstring) and hooker Zac Woolford called up after Danny Levi's horror broken jaw.
Thankfully Levi didn't lose any teeth as first thought, but a fracture in two places needed surgery on Tuesday to insert corrective plates.
"It's very unfortunate," Wighton said of Levi's setback. "He's been finding his feet and been a big part of the team these first few games. No-one's seen him yet, he's had surgery and in good time he'll come in. Hopefully it's a speedy recovery."
Josh Papali'i was a welcome sight back at training and Wighton gushed about the return of their veteran "work horse" this week from a calf injury.
"When Papa's energy is around the team you can really feel it," he said. "I really can't wait to take to the park with him again.
"He brings a lot to this club. Having his presence you've got confidence and know you've got a work horse who is going to be there in the big moments."
The Raiders' attack looked in better shape against the Sharks, helped by less humidity and rain like they saw in Queensland, but Wighton believes there's still room for improvement, especially from him and halves partner Jamal Fogarty, who was sidelined for the first 11 rounds last season.
"We've not hit our straps one bit yet," the NSW Blues utility said.
"We're starting to get a few combos, and I love playing with him. To have him as my halves partner consistently, it's been really good."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
