The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Health records privacy breach another massive ACT govt fail

By Letters to the Editor
March 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The only way Canberrans are going to get accountable government is if they elect independents in the Pocock mould. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT Labor/Greens Government refusal to tell the public any information relating to the release of health records ("Breach is a gross betrayal of trust", p5, March 22) is essentially occurring because Labor and the Greens combined have a clear majority (16/25) in the ACT Assembly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.