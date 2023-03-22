Health records privacy breach another massive ACT govt fail

The ACT Labor/Greens Government refusal to tell the public any information relating to the release of health records ("Breach is a gross betrayal of trust", p5, March 22) is essentially occurring because Labor and the Greens combined have a clear majority (16/25) in the ACT Assembly.
They work to protect themselves and to get re-elected, before working for us.
Compare and contrast that with the situation in the Senate where Labor has to be transparent, accountable, work with and negotiate with cross-benchers such as the ACT senator David Pocock.
Around the Senate we see sensible discussion of options and problems being solved.
In the Legislative Assembly, we get obfuscation, excuses and cover ups.
We can have a much better government for the ACT. However, it is very unlikely to occur while Labor plus Greens have a majority in the Assembly.
The latter enables Labor and the Greens to do just what they want but also as little as they want.
Neither is good for us.
Having suffered a hip dislocation a couple of days ago I would like to express my appreciation for the care I received through the ACT health system. I would like to thank the ambulance officers, emergency services officers, all the staff at the Emergency Department of Canberra Hospital.
This includes admin staff, nurses and doctors, the Orthopaedics Ward and operating theatre nursing staff, the numerous orthopaedic surgeons who attended to me during the day and the wards people who shuttled me from place to place.
I really appreciated the prompt and kind care throughout the whole ordeal. Thank you all.
By burning gas instead of coal to produce the steam in a power station carbon dioxide emission would be reduced by about 40 per cent.
Felix MacNeill (Letters, March 20) claims that this advantage is negated by emissions from mining and piping the gas. I can't believe there is such shoddy workmanship in this field.
Furthermore, if the gas is burned in a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT), ie the heat from a gas turbine generates the steam for the steam turbine, more electricity is produced for the same emissions and the same gas cost. The CCGT is over 60 per cent efficient.
CCGTs are ideal for supporting renewable energy sources. The gas turbine achieves full output in less than a minute and the steam turbine in about half an hour.
Gas should not be lumped together with coal under what the derogative term "fossil fuel".
The most likely source of the "blackwater" reported in the Darling River at Menindee is from rotting agricultural plant material on intensively farmed and irrigation areas.
The crop material, non-native grasses, and weeds decompose quickly when inundated by floodwaters. They are then washed into the river along with other contaminants such as herbicides and pesticides.
This creates a toxic oxygen-deprived in-stream environment in which fish die in massive numbers.
I challenge Mr Barr to back up his assertion that dual occupancies will be 100-150m2 (and thus solve the affordable housing crisis) with facts.
If this is the desired outcome, it needs to be mandated with specific planning provisions.
I did a case study of the Mr Fluffy block (RZ1) next door to me. Under existing dual occupancy rules a 35 per cent (single storey) plot ratio applies.
Under the new site coverage provisions, 45 per cent site coverage is sanctioned (Part E1: Residential Zones Policy: 1.4) and the only bulk/size limit in Technical specifications (Part TS1: 1.2:16) is 8.5m high (two storeys).
Battleaxes are no longer excluded from the "site" definition (Part G: Dictionary).
For the next door block, this translates to a staggering 97.8 per cent plot ratio. So a developer could build 2 houses, each one 547 square metres in floor area.
Staggered, I checked my case study with a town planner/architect who could not fault my logic.
I also contacted my local MLA who said they'd asked EPSDD for case studies on the new planning system but these had not been provided.
The new provisions suggest outcomes for RZ1 will be much worse than the well-publicised Torrens Mr Fluffy development that has caused considerable concern.
Always looking on the bright side of death, the promise of a nuclear war with China within three years will bring on a nuclear winter which will block enough sunlight to send global temperatures back to the "little ice age".
This will relieve us of the bother of replacing coal-fired power stations and retooling for electric vehicles.
One more blessing in disguise will be a famine that will also defuse the "population bomb".
But can Gaia wait three years? To save the planet should we not "drop the big one now, and see what happens" - though we "don't want to kill no kangaroos".
Both Eugene Holzapel (Letters, March 21) and Marea Fatseas (Letters, March 22) make valid points in questioning Mr Barr's support for the missing middle.
However, whilst the developer-built examples they cite are neither small nor affordable, they have provided housing choice to the new residents and significantly increased the occupancy rate on their blocks.
Furthermore, with the recently amended planning controls, requiring space for mature trees and other changes proposed in the draft territory plan, builders will be deterred from such speculative developments.
Instead, established home owners wishing to downsize could choose to build a modest granny flat or convert their existing home into two apartments, allowing them to remain in their neighbourhood while freeing up the family home. Were unit titling to be more broadly permitted they could also free up part of their capital.
Government and not-for-profit housing providers could also play a greater role in providing more diverse housing choices.
In our suburb a demonstration housing development will soon be constructed creating eight new compact and affordable residences on three existing house blocks.
I encourage those who are generally opposed to housing densification to consider their own future needs for ageing in place and the needs of aspiring home owners and renters, all of whom want to be part of a thriving multi-generational community with access to essential services.
It was heartening to read that the police were able to track down and prosecute the 83-year-old flower thief whose actions were causing "distress" to local garden owners.
Perhaps they could now think about applying their sharpened investigative skills to track down and prosecute the perpetrators of more serious crimes.
These include the home invasions, burglaries and car thefts which continue to proliferate, leaving victims devastated and traumatised.
In how many such cases are perpetrators tracked down and brought to justice.
Woolley St in Dickson used to be a vibrant dining area. Streets were always full of diners choosing which eating place to patronise. Businesses prospered.
A huge increase in apartments should have increased clientele but apparently loan repayments meant no spare cash to eat out. It did not happen and with decreased street parking available, due to insufficient parking under units, numbers actually fell.
Then the government had the brilliant idea of upgrading the Woolley St precinct and for about a year, Woolley St was closed, parking was at a premium and local businesses suffered. With no easy parking people chose to dine elsewhere.
Behind Jimmy's kitchen there is a parking lot for about 40 cars. This used to be free parking, but a few years ago became pay parking during business hours. With my disability pass I could still park there and access restaurants otherwise beyond my reach.
I believe the final nail in Woolley St coffin has just occurred with Wilson parking taking over this lot. Wilson charge 24 hours and offer no disabled spots. So a dinner out is going to cost significantly more.
People will choose to dine elsewhere, as was shown by the near empty lot a week ago. I feel sorry for the struggling eateries and the slow death of a once vibrant dining area.
Felix MacNeill is on the money (Letters, March 20). In addition to IPCC scientists, the International Energy Agency and the United Nations, the Climate of the Nation 2022 report states "57 per cent of Australians support stopping new coal, oil and gas projects". Like tobacco, the fossil fuel industry has had its day.
The AUKUS submarines are expected estimated to cost at least $368 million over 30 years (about $12 billion per year). The ATO estimates tax concessions for property investors cost about $13 billion per year. What is our priority? National security or encouraging investors in the property market?
Reading the story about the elderly lady who was prosecuted for stealing flowers she was going to sell for a few dollars a bunch I couldn't help wondering if we knew all of the facts? Why did this lady do this? Might it not have a lot to do with the cost of living crisis and the inadequate level of financial support we provide for our elderly?
When Arthur Sinodinos says the AUKUS decision has been made and that we should "just get on with it" I wonder what happened to the decision to buy French submarines where we should have "just got on with it".
AUKUS is a case of buying stuff we don't need, with money we don't have, to impress people we don't like (with apologies to, and admiration for, Clive Hamilton and Richard Denniss)
So the ACT government subsidises junk food at GIO stadium? At the Raiders game on Sunday I could buy a hotdog with sauce for $10. If I wanted onion add $2. Another $3 for bacon. A hotdog "with it all" would have set me back $15. I wonder what it would have cost if it wasn't subsidised.
In 1940 Britain was Australia's major ally and submarines were the scourge of British shipping in the Atlantic. Within a very short time convoy tactics and technology had broken the power of the "wolf packs". Then, when Singapore fell and Australia was attacked, the British did not come to our aid.
A PM who does not think it out before he sends his nation into war at the request of the USA is not fit to be a leader. Isn't that so John Winston Howard? If there is a war with China they will suck us in and blow us out in chop-sticks.
If Russia were to join AUKUS it would, in more ways than one, become RAUKUS.
Given his performance at the National Press Club last week I'll have what Paul Keating's having.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published). Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
