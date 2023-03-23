Northern fish species show up in some strange spots down south during mid-autumn.
Riding 26-degree currents from northern NSW and Queensland, a range of tropical species regularly wind up a bit lost on the NSW far South Coast.
Earlier this month, it was wahoo - a speedy, toothy species not dissimilar to a barracuda - turning up off Montague Island, hundreds of kilometres from their traditional stomping ground.
Now it's cobia - or black kingfish - that have popped up a long way from home.
There have been at least half-a-dozen of reports of cobia - mostly small - from various harbours and estuaries down south.
They've been caught from Ulladulla to Bermagui by anglers targeting other species. They're too small to keep and have been released after a quick photo.
It's testament to the extremely warm water temperatures the coast is enjoying at the moment.
Expect the odd-ball catches to continue well into April - I wouldn't be surprised to see samson fish, amberjack, longtail tuna and others to make an appearance in some weird and wonderful locations pre-Easter.
The balmy conditions have definitely turned on the tuna, with bonito and frigates regulars around the headlands in the early morning.
There are also a few stray kingfish about, as well as marlin venturing into water as shallow as 20-metres - almost casting distance from the shore!
Salmon and tailor continue to bite very well and consistently, with enormous schools of bait in the form of mackerel and yellowtail about.
Surface fishing in the estuaries is sensational for whiting, bream, flathead and estuary perch.
In the mountains, there is still enough good evening fly fishing action on offer to make the trip very worthwhile.
