Independent firebrand senator Lidia Thorpe has twisted her tongue in an unparliamentary way over the word "fracking" during question time on Wednesday.
The former Greens representative sought to ask the Minister representing Indigenous Australians Linda Burney about ongoing friction between Indigenous communities and gas giants over fracking in the Beetaloo Basin.
She cited what she called a "secret, dirty" report to the National Indigenous Australians Agency that found traditional owners are at a "clear disadvantage when negotiating with gas giants".
"How do you justify f---ing, sorry fracking, the Beetaloo after these revelations?" the Senator posed to gasps and some raised eyebrows in the chamber.
The unfortunate slip did not lead to any censure and is now one for Hansard.
Labor senator Katy Gallagher said the report was commissioned under the former Liberal government and did not represent the Albanese government's position.
READ MORE:
She said the Northern Land Council had legal responsibilities to consult with the traditional owners and native title holders over activities on their land.
"We are in committed to working with them and this includes support via the Australian government and those ongoing discussions," Senator Gallagher told Parliament.
"We also recognise the importance of thorough consultation with First Nations people with the cultural authority to speak for country in line with the principles of free prior and informed consent."
The Beetaloo Basin is 400 kilometres south of Darwin and in an area more than double the size of Tasmania.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.