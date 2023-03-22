The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Lidia Thorpe slips up while asking about "fracking" in Beetaloo Basin

MS
By Michelle Slater
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Independent firebrand senator Lidia Thorpe has twisted her tongue in an unparliamentary way over the word "fracking" during question time on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.