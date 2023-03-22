The Canberra Times

'Take it Down' helps young people reclaim their images online

By Anna Houlahan
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:19pm
Laying on the floor, a woman is overwhelmed by stress. Picture by Karolina Grabowska via Canva.

A newly-launched platform is helping young people remove sexually exploitative images and videos posted online.

